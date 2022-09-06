'They play a serious part with that team' - Jim Crawford has no plans to call up senior players for U-21 playoff

IRELAND U-21 boss Jim Crawford says he has no plans to call up the senior internationals who are still eligible for his side for what he says is the biggest game in the team's history later this month as those players now belong at senior level.

The Republic have qualified for a playoff for the U-21 European finals for the first time ever and face Israel home and away, with the winners of the tie advancing to the finals which will be played in Georgia and Romania in 2023.

Senior internationals Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight, Troy Parrott and Andrew Omobamidle are all still eligible for U21 duty, as is forward Aaron Connolly who has not been selected for recent senior squads.

Given that the Nations League campaign is effectively over for the senior squad, rendering the September clashes with Scotland (away) and Armenia (home) with little significance in terms of qualification, a case could be made for the likes of Parrott and Bazunu to rejoin the U-21s and help them qualify, though Norwich forward Adam Idah is likely to miss out entirely due to injury.

But Crawford says that's not on the cards. "We haven't had a discussion about it yet but my view is that those players who can play for the U-21s play a serious part with the senior team," he said.

"Whether that's Andrew Omobamidele, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight... Troy Parrott is doing well at Preston, Gavin Bazunu we all know about, all these players who are eligible for the U-21s are doing well at their clubs.

"For me the pinnacle of any professional footballer is to play for your senior international team. They are, and they have been an important role within the squad so I can't see there being too much change at all."

Crawford names his squad next week but already the focus is on beating Israel, though Gavin Kilkenny, on loan to Stoke from Bournemouth, and Idah are likely to miss out.

"We meet up on Sunday 18th and we're really looking forward to it, I spoke to quite a number of the players, they are all playing with their clubs now but it's definitely on their radar, it's the biggest U-21s game in the nation's history and they are all looking forward to it," Crawford added.

"The only injury worry to date is Gavin Kilkenny, he has tweaked his groin, it's nothing too complicated but the concern is how long it will take, will he get any games in before the [international] window? The most important thing is for Gavin to get himself right, but everyone is fit, focused and ready to take part. Adam Idah has had a little setback, it's not too bad but I think he will be missing the window."