Roy Keane picked out former Ireland underage international Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson as players who failed to show up as England slumped to their first defeat in the qualifiers in 10 years against the Czech Republic.

'They might as well sit with us in the studio' - Roy Keane takes aim at Declan Rice as England are beaten

Gareth Southgate's men led through a Harry Kane penalty after just five minutes but the Czechs bounced back with a goal from Jakub Brabec four minutes later. Zdenek Ondrasek hit the winner for the home side five minutes from time.

Speaking at half time on ITV, Keane took aim at Rice - who was eventually hauled off - and Henderson.

"I think it's been poor," said Keane. "I don't think England have got going. They had a lucky break, a penalty after five minutes, and you're thinking they're maybe going to kick on from there.

"They've been really sloppy, Henderson and Rice – they might as well sit with us in the studio."

Keane also criticised Danny Rose, adding: "Danny Rose is strolling out there, Gareth needs to give him a bit of a rollicking. I'm sure he will do."

Online Editors