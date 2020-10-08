'They feel perfectly fine... Ireland has more stringent rules' - Stephen Kenny not happy with Covid disruption

Stephen Kenny has claimed that the Irish interpretation of Covid-19 rules was central to Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah’s absence from the heartbreaking Euro 2020 playoff defeat to Slovakia.

Kenny was deprived of the services of the two rising stars for the game after they were deemed to be close contacts of a second backroom staff member that tested positive for Covid-19 on the day of the match after a negative test earlier in the week.

Connolly was due to start the game but had to drop out because of what Kenny described as a ‘stringent’ adherence to the Irish rules on what constitutes a close contact.

Ireland had travelled to Slovakia on the basis of a government exemption, and Kenny suggested there had been an appeal in an interview with Sky TV that was conducted from their base in the UK.

“The two metre rule in Ireland. It’s not in the UK. If they were in the UK they would have been perfectly entitled to play. Ireland has more stringent rules and we had to abide by the medical advice,” said Kenny, before referring to the distance between Connolly, Idah and this FAI staff member in an unspecified location.

“We appealed it on the basis of (distance of) 1.7 metres as opposed to 1.9 metres, that’s how far they were away - as opposed to 2 metres which would have made them ok. That wasn’t deemed sufficient,” continued the manager, without clarifying where the specific appeal was directed towards.

“The two lads are fine; they feel fine, they feel perfectly well. We don’t have any issues in the camp, really, it was an issue with a non football member of staff. It’s one of the rules we had to adhere to really, that was it.”

Ireland’s communication presence in Slovakia was limited because of the Covid-19 situation, with staff members working in that area caught up in the outbreak prior to the trip that resulted in three people (one positive test and two contacts) dropping out of the FAI party.

However, the fresh drama occurred when another member of the delegation tested positive in Slovakia and that led to a retracing of movements that ruled Connolly and Idah out of proceedings.

Of the players who were available to him, Kenny felt he could “ask no more” of them after a fine performance in defeat.

“It’s very, very unfortunate, a harsh way to lose, but that’s the way it goes,” Kenny said.

Qualities

“I couldn’t ask any more from the players, they really showed great qualities as men, as Irishmen and they showed themselves to be a real team, there was a tremendous team ethic, everyone did as much as they could.

“Slovakia started very well but as the game progressed I felt we were in the ascendancy, it looked like we really wanted to win it and we had some good chances but just couldn’t score that goal that we needed.

“I don’t know if it was bad luck but the players didn’t deserve to lose the game, their work-rate was phenomenal.

“The determination to try and win tonight to get to the final, that was very evident it’s a cruel way to lose on penalty kicks, we defended well all night, that one block from Shane Duffy off the line but some of our forward play was outstanding at times. I am disappointed for the players as they deserved better, I can’t ask any more of them.”

Online Editors