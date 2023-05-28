'They did their nation proud' - Colin O'Brien praises Ireland U-17 side after Euro quarter-final exit

Ireland U-17 manager Colin O’Brien says his side did their country proud at this month’s European championships, as they suffered a quarter-final defeat to a classy Spanish outfit.

In an added blow, Ireland also missed out on a U-17 World Cup play-off spot on Saturday night as England failed to beat France, but despite the heartbreaking 3-0 defeat to Spain, O’Brien insists his squad, the youngest in the competition, can return home with their heads held high.

“They will be disappointed, but when they reflect on it, they did themselves, their families and their nation proud,” said O’Brien, after guiding the U-17s to a fourth finals as manager.

“They just have to take this now. It’s all part and parcel of their development and I’m sure they’ll be the better for it once things settle in the next couple of weeks.

"The players and staff, they have been phenomenal. They are a brilliant bunch of lads, they really are. And the staff have worked tirelessly here. We can hold our heads up high when we return to Ireland."

The young Boys in Green got off to the worst possible start in Hungary as they suffered a 5-1 defeat to Poland in the group opener, before back-to-back wins over Wales and Hungary sealed a last eight clash with nine-time winners Spain.

But strikes from Alejandro Granados and Barcelona pair Marc Guiu and Lamine Yamal in Budapest booked Spain’s ticket to the semi-finals. Despite a third quarter-final exit in four tournaments, O’Brien insisted he couldn’t have asked for any more from his players, 90 per cent of whom are based with League of Ireland clubs.

“I’m immensely proud of them. We have come here off the back of two qualifying campaigns and got out of a very tricky group after a tough opener,” O’Brien added.

“We did compete, we played some very good football and scored some fantastic goals. In tonight’s game, we just got punished for two goals and that’s a big learning for the players.

“We are disappointed with tonight's outcome. But there is nothing like seeing young players express their potential, fulfil it and see them grow.

“We pitted ourselves against a top nation in world football. Even at youth level they are on a different level. However, we competed, tried to stay in the game and carry a threat but look, we couldn't have asked any more of them.

“The League of Ireland clubs are doing great work. The knowledge is there. We all know the support needs to come and I know people are working hard in the background for that. Hopefully we’ll see some action implemented in the next number of months.

“The group for next year will have got some experience from this. We’ll be hoping the experience they got from it will be a good start for the season ahead once we start in July with the next group.”

“I’m really proud of the lads,” added Ireland U-17 skipper Freddie Turley, with the Shamrock Rovers defender playing every minute of the finals.

“We’re quite a young squad but it hasn’t really changed our mindset. We came into this game with 100 per cent confidence we were going to get over the line but unfortunately it didn't happen.

“We really fought after that poor result on matchday one, we showed good character to come back but it just wasn’t to be tonight. We showed our quality going forward but did lack that bit of end product.

“If you look at our opponents, most of those Spanish lads are with Barcelona and Real Madrid, and most of us are in the League of Ireland.

“But we showed here that we can put it up to anyone. We showed in the last few matches that we have great attacking threats, but also defensively we’re really solid. It’s a great credit to the teams and all the coaches.”

Turley believes the players who are eligible for the next campaign will be the better for this month’s experience, and backs the next U-17 crop to go all the way and win a first championship since 1998.

“We can just take a massive learning from it. For the 2007 group next year, I’m sure a few 2008s will be in the group as well, and they can take them under their wing and tell them ‘I’ve been here, we know what to do’. Why can’t we go and win it next year?”