‘They behaved in an unsporting way’ – Luxembourg manager hits out at Ireland coaching staff

LUXEMBOURG manager Luc Holtz accused Ireland of "unsporting behaviour" and also blasted Hungarian referee Tamas Bognar for his role in the outcome of their 3-0 loss at home, which doomed them to a fourth-place finish in the World Cup group table and allowed Ireland claim third place at their expense.

And he also taunted Portugal for their disaster in losing at home to Serbia and missing out on qualification, claiming it was "punishment" for them for playing a weakened side against Ireland in Dublin last week.

Holtz was upset at key decisions made by the match official, especially his call to disallow a goal to Daniel Sinani on 53 minutes for a foul on Shane Duffy in the lead up to the goal, a goal which would have given them a 1-0 lead.

But he also criticised the Ireland coaching staff for an unspecified incident after the game.

"They behaved in an unsporting way after the match, they did not behave as sportsmen," Holtz said.

"I was unhappy with the behaviour of the staff of Ireland, they made a big deal when they were winning. In Ireland [last March] when we were winning they immediately disappeared into the dressing room, we didn't do that, it was not fair play and very disappointing," added Holtz who declined to add more details.

"I am angry about the referee who decided the match. He refused our goal, he denied us a penalty as it was a clear handball, with that referee it was impossible to get a result.

"But there is justice in the world, Portugal finished second in the group, they lost to Serbia, and they were punished as they played a second team against Ireland, it's justice that they didn't win the group.

"I was happy with the first 60 minutes, we were progressing in our lines but the first Irish goal made it difficult for us. Our crowd was fantastic, we played the match with high intensity and were not disappointed, even with the 3-0 as our public supported us. The public helped us for an hour, when we were very concentrated, and it helped our team," he added.

Luxembourg's tally of nine points is still their best-ever performance in a World Cup qualifying group.