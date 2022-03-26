'They are world number one and we matched them' - Chiedozie Ogbene delighted with Ireland draw

IRELAND'S goal-scoring hero Chiedozie Ogbene praised the never-say-die attitude and work-rate of Stephen Kenny's side as they twice came from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Belgium.

The Republic's unbeaten run was extended with the draw at home to the side ranked No. 1 in the FIFA world rankings and the Rotherham player, who scored Ireland's first goal on 35 minutes, says the character of the side stands out.

"It’s a great moment for myself and everyone with the team. We were 2-1 down and the easiest thing to do would be to sit back and accept defeat but we didn’t do that," Ogbene said.

"We believe in ourselves and we have worked hard to get here and we want to show what we are capable of. We can’t worry about the opposition and that’s not being arrogant, we can only control what we can control. Hard work will get you something in this business. The easiest thing would be to sit back and accept defeat but we didn’t.

"We showed character and determination and it took a lot out of us to get something out of the game. These are world No 1 and we matched them today. That is how far we have come in the last 12 months. We want to be up there with the best and this is where we want to play.

"The way we set up to match them was slightly different as they had a lot of midfielders dropping deep. We took time to suss them out and rectify the problem but in the second half we came out and knew what we had to do. It was just unfortunate that we gave away a set piece, we’re disappointed.

"But the character of the boys is not to give up and you could see in the last five minutes how high we were pressing. That is the style we want - high energy and high intensity and against the world no 1, it’s credit to the boys and everyone here," added the Millers player.

Seamus Coleman thinks that the Ireland side are now completely different from the team which tamely lost at home to Luxembourg in the World Cup qualifiers last year.

Twelve months on from that 1-0 loss at home to Luxembourg in an empty Aviva Stadium, Stephen Kenny's outfit were much improved against the Red Devils.

"I think you can see a different team," Coleman said when asked to explain the progress made by the Irish team in a year.

"It’s only a friendly and let's not get carried away. They rested a lot of players but we still performed really well against a quality side. We were disappointed with the goals but we didn’t put our heads down and there were good passages of play, and the crowd got right behind that and gave us the confidence to play. Even at 2-1, we felt like we were going to get a second. We kept believing. We could have gone on to win the game but they are a top team."

Coleman also hailed the impact made by Rotherham's Ogbene, who scored his third goal in five games. "He is a credit to his parents for how they brought him up, we respect hard work, he is an absolute diamond and has been fantastic for us," Coleman added.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Mick McCarthy said he was pleased with the progress Ireland have made under Stephen Kenny.

"It's progression, that's what we wanted to see," declared McCarthy. "To get a performance like that and a result like that against Belgium, the world No.1 ranked team, was fantastic.

"They had a lot of their best players out, but you can only play against what is against you and Ireland were great.

"It was an excellent second half and I thought Ireland were the better side. They were the team trying to win it all the time and it was a great goal at the end from Alan Brown. He's always a threat in the box and that was a brilliant header.

"Ogbene was great all night. He chased down that ball to set up the chance for Alan and he put in a fabulous header.

"And his goal in the first half was fantastic as well. The lad was so happy and rightly so. He gave us the best smile of the day and it was great to see."

"They got what they deserved from the game and after a good start from Belgium, Ireland got back into it by pressing high and turning in a really good performance," added McCarthy.

"Ireland had the better chances, they've had the better goal attempts and they have come from behind twice.

"Stephen will be disappointed by the manner they conceded the second goal, but getting the draw at the end was brilliant."