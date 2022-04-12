'They are second in the world and we could have won' - Vera Pauw heaps praise on Ireland after Sweden draw

Vera Pauw praised her Irish team after a heroic draw in Gothenburg in the face of a “constant storm” against a Swedish side ranked second best in world football.

A deflected strike from Katie McCabe put Ireland in the lead just before half-time, and although a number of fine saves from goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan kept Sweden at bay, an equalise eventually came ten minutes before the end.

However, Ireland still secured a famous point and the Ireland manager was immensely proud of her players.

“I am so proud, when I was in the huddle I said that and with a bad word as well.

“It is amazing, second in the world and we could have won. We had a lot of luck to stay in the game but we executed the game-plan phenomenally.

“The thing is you can only do this if you are fresh when you start the game and we are always working on this and then the execution makes the game and the players do that.

“It was a constant storm, relentless, and we shifted well but we couldn’t get forward at the end and that made it difficult to keep the ball out."

Speaking after the game, McCabe added that she was delighted to get on the score-sheet and hoped that the result can be a springboard for Ireland to achieve World Cup qualification.

"I’m just happy when they go in," she said.

"We still have three games to go so we will take it step by step. We’re fully focused on the job in hand but hopefully we can get there."