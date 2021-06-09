'We fully believe the manager has the right thing going here and with a little bit of luck we can kick on'

SHANE Duffy believes that Stephen Kenny's team have turned a corner and insists that it would be "stupid" to write off Ireland's chances of World Cup qualification despite that poor start to the qualifying campaign.

Duffy and his Ireland team-mates finished a trying season on a high with Tuesday's 0-0 draw away to Hungary, a third game without defeat for a side who opened the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 with two defeats.

While group favourites Portugal are focused on the defence of their European title, Ireland's group rivals have shown indifferent summer form. An experimental Serbian side drew 1-1 with Jamaica on Monday while Azerbaijan lost two of their three friendly games, most recently a poor 1-0 loss to lowly Belarus, and Luxembourg lost twice, and failed to score, in clashes with Norway and Scotland.

And Duffy feels that Kenny's side can recover from that poor start. "We know we have to get better and we know we have to get results in the qualification games. We got off to a bad start, so there's a lot to do but these 10 days together feels like we're turning a corner and hopefully we can build on it," said Duffy, who claims that confidence has been restored after the win in Andorra and a draw in Budapest, ahead of further tests in the World Cup in September.

"I think it always is with any Irish squad, you always have that belief. It was only a couple of games played and if you write us off now, it would be stupid, I'd say.

"We're just getting going, hopefully, and it's about the performances turning into results and we'll shock a few teams hopefully and kick on. We fully believe the manager has the right thing going here and with a little bit of luck with players and Covid and stuff like that we can kick on."

Hungary's manager has refused to condemn the fans who booed the Republic of Ireland side for their decision to take a knee during Tuesday's scoreless draw in Budapest.

A large section of the 10,000 home supporters in the Hungarian capital booed when the Irish side took a knee to make a stance on racial discrimination, with manager Stephen Kenny labeling the Hungarian reaction as "incomprehensible" as he suggested the episode "must be damaging for Hungary, with the Euros in Hungary".

Budapest's mayor Péter Niedermüller, also a member of parliament, expressed his support for the Irish position, saying on social media that "it was better to be Irish in Budapest tonight" after the game.

But Kenny's opposite number, Marco Rossi, did not distance the team from the fans. "It’s not my job to judge them," he said of the supporters who booed.

"What is important to me is that we have been supported throughout this time, and I ask that they do so into the future, we will need that support very much.

"We have always expressed our respect for players, especially our opponents, and it will be no different in the matches at the Euros. I accept and respect the Irish gesture, kneeling, but I'm afraid it doesn't change the point."

Hungary play Portugal and France in Budapest at the finals, the city also hosting the Portugal-France group stage game as well as one match in the round 16, and there are fears over a repeat of the booing if players from another take the knee in front of a largely Hungarian crowd.

The focus on Hungarian football's political stance intensified when one of the national TV stations, M4, hired ex-international Zsolt Petry as a panelist to cover the Hungary-Ireland game. Earlier this year, Petry was sacked from his role as goalkeeping coach at Hertha Berlin over his extremist comments, where he said that immigration into Hungary was "an expression of moral downfall" and he has criticised Hungary's first-choice keeper Peter Gulasci over his support for the LGBT community.