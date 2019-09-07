Troy Parrott says he is 'loving his football' as his rapid rise up the game's ladder continued with a debut goal for Ireland's under-21's in the 1-0 win against Armenia in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

Troy Parrott says he is 'loving his football' as his rapid rise up the game's ladder continued with a debut goal for Ireland's under-21's in the 1-0 win against Armenia in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

'There's just so much talent on the pitch' - Troy Parrott gives rare interview after debut goal for Ireland U-21

An exciting and dynamic young Ireland side led by manager Stephen Kenny gave a hugely encouraging performance and Parrott spoke to eirSport after the game.

"It's been unbelievable. It's a great experience," he said. "Training's been really sharp coming into the game. We got stuck into the game and we got the win.

"As you can see, Aaron (Connolly) was excellent all game. The pace to beat the defender and pull it back and I was lucky I was in the right position so thankfully I got the goal.

"It just goes to show the talent that Ireland have at underage levels. There's just so much talent on the pitch here at once and even on the bench as well.

"The competition for places is really high at the moment so it's been really good all round. Just thankful to get the win again.

"You can feel the step up from underage. We're playing against good opposition - 1-0, they pushed us right to the end. Hopefully we can just push on to Sweden now next week and get nine points."

Parrott also offered up a few comments on his inclusion in Tottenham's Champions League squad, with his club manager Mauricio Pochettino suggesting he is his primary natural striking option if leading scorer Harry Kane is ruled out due to injury.

"I feel like I'm on a good run at the moment and I just want to keep going. I'm loving football at the moment," he added.

Tottenham have been keen to protect Parrott and have declined all media requests for him to be interviewed in the last couple of years, but the 17-year-old Dubliner spoke well after his Ireland under-21 debut and after his fine performance in the underage side, calls for him to be drafted into Mick McCarthy's senior squad are bound to gather in momentum

Online Editors