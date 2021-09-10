| 15.2°C Dublin

There’s a danger in making of mountain out of Hill’s soft backing for Kenny

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill pictured at the announcement of a new partnership Sky and the FAI for women's football. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Welcome to Ireland, Jonathan Hill. Yesterday afternoon, the FAI’s English CEO made his debut in the beer garden of Flannery’s, a popular Camden Street bar that is normally as bustling and lively as a penalty box when Shane Duffy is attacking a corner.

No alcohol was taken, it must be stressed, and the venue was empty. Hill just needed a quiet place to speak to a huddle of hacks after stepping through the exit doors of Fuel, the studio playing host to the announcement of Sky Ireland’s sponsorship of the women’s national team.

There’s something not quite right about a landmark moment for the women’s game getting taken over by questions around the future of the men’s side, but a rare media opportunity with the FAI’s CEO 48 hours off the back of an international triple header was always liable to go that way.

