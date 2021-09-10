There’s a danger in making of mountain out of Hill’s soft backing for Kenny

Welcome to Ireland, Jonathan Hill. Yesterday afternoon, the FAI’s English CEO made his debut in the beer garden of Flannery’s, a popular Camden Street bar that is normally as bustling and lively as a penalty box when Shane Duffy is attacking a corner.

No alcohol was taken, it must be stressed, and the venue was empty. Hill just needed a quiet place to speak to a huddle of hacks after stepping through the exit doors of Fuel, the studio playing host to the announcement of Sky Ireland’s sponsorship of the women’s national team.

There’s something not quite right about a landmark moment for the women’s game getting taken over by questions around the future of the men’s side, but a rare media opportunity with the FAI’s CEO 48 hours off the back of an international triple header was always liable to go that way.

If he didn’t talk at all, that had the danger to become a story so there was a no-win aspect to Hill’s position.

As it is, he spoke for around seven minutes and, in reality, he said a lot without necessarily giving anything way. His words were left open for interpretation and could be spun around to suit a variety of arguments.

Did he come out and strongly back Stephen Kenny when asked directly to do so? No.

Barring a throwaway line about how everyone wants the Irish football team to win every game, did he speak as though he had an issue with any of Kenny’s comments in the past week, specifically the focus on Euro 2024? No.

Did we learn anything about the manager’s future that we didn’t know before? No. The proper discussion around Kenny’s fate will be a board discussion in November and, in reality, a major part of Hill’s contribution here was about stressing that it will be a collective decision.

His predecessor John Delaney would say that type of thing too but we have since learned that boards ratified his decisions. Hill has to go about things differently.

"I don’t think it is unusual for any manager to be looking at the development of his team," he said with regard to Kenny’s 2024 plan, later adding he had an eye on World Cup 2026 himself. “We know he has a contract now until July 2022. I am not uncomfortable with him talking about where he sees a young group of players going.”

In that context, he did acknowledge that Kenny was right to point out the ‘realistic’ difficulty in qualifying for the Euros in comparison to a World Cup, while in the same breath saying the overall FAI expectation was for the team to be as competitive as they could be.

Make of that what you will.

A question about the importance of the attendances at games in October and November and the emotive aspect of the Kenny debate was diverted to positive comments about the ‘depth of feeling and passion’ from the ‘astonishing’ crowd in Tuesday’s draw with Serbia.

What about if the September performances suggested improvement from the Luxembourg debacle in March?

"We have had a range of performances and a range of results,” said Hill, before honing in on one fixture. “I don’t think there was) anyone who was in Faro wouldn’t feel that it was a very strong performance.”

And with t hat he was off, with subsequent radio interviews confirming the original line that a ‘calm and collective’ decision will be taken in November. The suspicion lingers that Kenny is still in control of his destiny, for the new FAI could do without the rancour and potential cost arising from making a call when opinions vary wildly and there’s no pressure to act with haste.

It could get messier than an overworked beer garden.