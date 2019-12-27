'There's a clear identity' - Stephen Kenny plans to take 'collaborative approach' into Ireland senior role

It's been a year where negative headlines became the weekly norm and positive stories were as rare as the senior team scoring twice in a game.

That paucity of goals which has ultimately resulted in the senior team facing an arduous task in navigating a play-off route away to Slovakia and, even if that hurdle is crossed, away again to Bosnia or Northern Ireland, means there’s a real possibility of Dublin holding a Euro 2020 party which the hosts will be unable to attend.

It also means that one needs to look elsewhere to find those positive stories.

And while an honourable mention should go to Vera Pauw’s women’s side, who saw a win over Montenegro followed by a bumper crowd at Tallaght Stadium for their 3-2 win over Ukraine.

While the senior women's side look well-placed to challenge for their own Euro finals in 2021, it's fair to say that the bulk of the good vibes have emanated from Stephen Kenny's progress since talking over as U21 coach.

"It’s been 12 games this year not including the games against the Irish amateur team and the Irish senior team so 12 competitive games,” Kenny says as he looks back on the last 12 months.

"We played Brazil and Mexico twice, all teams going to the Olympics next year, so it just shows you that we'd be well capable of competing in Tokyo. We won the (Toulon Tournament) group with Mexico, China and Bahrain, the first two of whom will be in Tokyo.

"They're older than our players and we still finished ahead of them.

"With Ireland possibly hosting the U21 Euro 2023 with Northern Ireland, you can qualify for the Paris 2025 Olympics through doing well in that tournament. So these are things that should be objectives for us a nation in the future."

Troy Parrott shoots to score his side's third goal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The 48-year old is chatting at the Irish Independent Sportstar awards, where he's just seen his former players with Dundalk miss out on the team of the year award to Jim Gavin’s all-conquering Dubs.

The run to the semi-final defeat by Brazil in the aforementioned Toulon Tournament wasn’t enough to secure a spot on the short-list for his current charges despite their productive year.

But should their progress in the Euro 2021 qualifiers keep on the track it's presently travelling and secure a first-ever qualification at that grade then a nomination for next year’s award would surely be a given.

While it’s made obvious that the focus of the conversation should remain on matters between the white lines, there's a glint in the manager's eye when the prospect of that qualification is mentioned.

Yet although his team’s good results and their sell-out in Tallaght Stadium for the Italy game, are obvious high points, it’s telling that the chance to make up for the one poor result of his reign is the first thing he mentions.

"From our point of view with the 21s, the Iceland game is a massive game," he explains.

"To beat Sweden twice, 3-1 and 4-1 and to come from a goal behind twice was huge. The full house against Italy was a brilliant game of football. So obviously the one sort of blot on our copybook was losing in Iceland.

"I sound like Michael Conlan here but we have a chance to redeem that in March. The only problem is that it’s been put on the same day as the first team (versus Slovakia in the play-off) which is not what we want.

Kameron Ledwidge (L) and Jayson Molumby with head coach Stephen Kenny (R) remonstrate to referee Dumitri Muntean during the Euro 2021 defeat to Iceland. Photo: Sportsfile

"I’m trying to get the match moved at the moment from Thursday to Friday but I’m coming up against a lot of hurdles.

"So we have the game against Iceland which is a big game, then Luxembourg and if we beat both we’re guaranteed a playoff and will go to Italy with a chance to win the group."

It’s clear from talking to the manager that achieving a first with this group of players would mean as much to him as anything in his storied career thus far.

However, with Kenny due to move into Mick McCarthy’s role as senior boss once the side’s involvement in Euro 2020 finishes, be that in March or after the finals themselves, taking the U21s to the finals should they qualify will end up someone’s else’s task.

In fact, Kenny will have moved on before that final October qualifier away to Italy.

When queried, the prospect of double-jobbing for that match and the finals in Hungary and Slovenia is emphatically shut down with the former Bohs boss keen to put his faith in the conveyor belt of underages coaches that have been getting similarly positive results through the grades.

But it’s clear the work he’s undertaking during his time in the role is being done with one eye on the senior job.

"No, we have great coaches right throughout the system and there’s brilliant work done by all the coaches in the association," he replies when the suggestion that gaining the experience of managing his U21 group through a Euro finals could be worth considering is put forward.

"It’s already been a good experience for me. Learning how the 10-day camps work. Every minute has to be detailed.

Stephen Kenny and Keith Andrews

"Of course, I would have managed a lot of European games but then you're back to league games and back again to European games.

"Having the 10-day camps and even the tournament format in Toulon was a great experience. Learning exactly how to prepare the team for three games in short proximity provided invaluable experience for me personally going forward."

The goodwill towards Kenny is made obvious by the stream of people wishing him a happy Christmas and good luck for the future as we chat.

It’s reminiscent of when Brian Kerr was welcomed into the job in the midst of a previous FAI meltdown in post-Saipan 2003 when the fabled Genesis report was heralding a new dawn.

History shows that Genesis dawn to be another false one which merely laid the ground for John Delaney’s ascension to the CEO role in 2004.

And while Kerr came close in his two qualification shots, the ultimate failure to hold on to leads home and away to Israel and secure a World Cup 2006 slot saw his reign end in acrimony.

There was talk at the time of a lack of buy-in from established Premier League players to a manager who, like Kenny, cut his teeth at League of Ireland and underage international level.

Yet the feeling is that once Kenny assumes control, the change in approach may well be mirrored by a change in personnel which would negate a repeat of that outcome.

While the progress of Brighton’s Aaron Connolly and Tottenham’s Troy Parrott have collected most of the headlines, it would be unfair for all the focus to be on those players who have managed Premier League minutes.

For example, Norwich’s Adam Idah has shone under Kenny and Conor Ronan’s second-half performance from the bench in the November comeback highlighted the benefit of the Wolves’ midfielders current loan to Dunajská Streda in the Slovakian league.

Many others could be mentioned.

"We’ve capped 35 players this year," he continues.

"So we’ve given loads of players experience and it’s been a real spark to see the crowds come in and relate to them.

Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring his side's third goal with Zack Elbouzedi and Adam Idah. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"The U21s are for the first time really becoming well-known players which is great. Hopefully, some of them will become better known in the future."

For Kenny, the prospect of more players gaining first-team experience via that loan route is a tantalising one, both for the U21s and ultimately the seniors.

From a situation where previous managers have been almost fearful in giving their trust to youth or to anything more than the most basic of styles, his talk of utilising players to fit his ethos also offers a window to a different future.

"One or two players might go on loan in January with their clubs if they can negotiate to get football," he signs off our chat with.

"Zac Albazeti has just moved to Lincoln. We don’t know whether players like Lee O’Connor and Darragh O’Shea will go on loan, we’ll have to wait and see.

"It’s great to see, Gavin Bazunu coming in, Troy Parrott. We’ve had three players that played for the 21s going on and playing for the senior team with Troy, Lee and Aaron Connolly.

"And it’s great to see there is a clear pathway from 14s, 15s, 16s, 17s, 19s, 21s. All with a collaborative approach, all with a similar vision and system. There’s a clear identity and clear instructions to the players and all are expansive in the way they're playing."

At a time when a new identity and culture for the game itself needs to be forged off-field, the prospect of this man developing a more aesthetic on-field identity hand in hand with the much-needed reforms gives some cause for optimism in 2020 at least.

Online Editors