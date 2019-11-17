Mick McCarthy says it was an 'easy decision' to give Shane Duffy the captaincy for Ireland's crunch Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

'There's a big performance in us' - McCarthy has belief in team after 'easy decision' to award Duffy captaincy

The Derryman will lead the team out at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow as regular skipper Seamus Coleman is out through suspension.

Duffy has grown into a senior figure in the group and was on target in June's 1-1 meeting between the sides in Copenhagen.

McCarthy said it was a straightforward pick.

"He's one of them in the squad that everybody looks up to," said McCarthy this morning ahead of training in Abbotstown.

"Just in terms of how he plays the game, he gets respect out of people and his team-mates. Without going around screaming and shouting, he rallies the troops and gets them defending if we're having a tough time. He blocks things and gets his head on stuff. He's one of those lads you can rely on.

"He's been important for a long time, he's a top, top defender, and he's got that ability to get a goal."

McCarthy admitted that a healthy kind of pre-match nerves had kicked in as the big game draws closer.

Ireland have to win on Monday, whereas a draw would do for the Danes.

The visiting media asked McCarthy why he believed that his side were capable of causing a shock having failed to beat Age Hareide's team in their last five encounters.

"It wouldn't be a surprise to me," he stressed, " People's opinions don't concern me because it's on the day.

"I've seen a lot of cup finals. I was a big Leeds fan as a kid. I remember watching that one against Sunderland (1973 FA Cup final), it was a shoo-in. Sunderland couldn't win and guess what? They did. I've seen teams who've had everything in their favour and they get slapped. That's what I hope happens tomorrow

"For us, there's a big performance in us that can win a game. We drew in Denmark, it was a great performance, a great result for us. If I don't believe we can win, I might as well go home. I'm not going home anytime soon."

McCarthy confirmed that Richard Keogh will stay with the group for the rest of this gathering.

The ex-Derby player was a first choice option until the car crash that has ruled him out for over a year and led to his sacking from the Championship side. He was the backseat passenger in drink driving smash that had grievous consequences for his career.

"I invited him in to show a bit of love from the rest of the lads," explained McCarthy. "He's such a great guy and a good character to be around and he's enjoyed the fact that he's been around the lads for a while."

