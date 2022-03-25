‘There were tears of sadness but also of laughter. And hope that we will play again in Ukraine’

Sport will take centre stage in Whitehall this evening when Ukraine football fans and refugees will be welcomed to Ireland in an fundraising match at Home Farm FC.

In the middle of February, a group of Irish football fans received their annual message from a place they have grown to love.

"What date will you boys be coming over to us this year,” asked Oleg.

Messages pinged around WhatsApp groups to finalise a date but less than a week later all plans were gone. And Oleg, a tour guide from Rynok Square in the old town of Lviv, was forced to abandon that work and signed up for the civilian defense of their country.

"We have been over in Lviv every year since 2011, apart from Covid years,” says Liam Murray of Ireland fans group YouBoysInGreen.

“It’s the first holiday of the year for me. We bring a team over to play in the EuroFanz tournament which is hosted in Lviv every year. We said we would go over in 2011 and see how it works out and we made so many good friends and made so many wonderful memories that it is now very much part of our lives. We have good friends in Lviv. They love football and they love the camaraderie and craic that comes with the tournament.”

Oleg (Far right of picture) with Ireland fans in Lviv

Oleg (Far right of picture) with Ireland fans in Lviv

The Irish fans have been in contact with Oleg and others in Ukraine since the invasion began and watching the scenes of war is “tough”. Part of their annual itinerary in Lviv is visits to orphanages where they would bring gifts for the kids.

"We experienced all sides of Lviv, including extreme poverty. Visiting the kids is always part of the trip and now that they face even worse hardship is heartbreaking. We have also met the families of the other Ukraine lads. We feel helpless over here and that’s why we wanted to do something,” said Aiden Brett, who will manage the Irish team this evening.

Ukraine kids decked out in Ireland colours in Lviv

Ukraine kids decked out in Ireland colours in Lviv

That something is a match between Ireland fans and Ukraine fans (Namely Dublin Dynamo) tonight in Home Farm FC at 7.30pm with all funds going towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

The FAI are on board and have pitched in with 100 premium tickets for the friendly against Belgium on Saturday in the Aviva Stadium. There are only a few premium tickets for that match remaining at a cost of €125 each but by purchasing a corporate ticket, which admits two for the fans match tonight at €100, you will also receive two premium tickets for Belgium which includes pre-match drinks and snacks.

"A few of us were on an online call with the Ukraine lads an we decided we would crack on with this charity game. Yes, we will raise money but it’s more to show solidarity with our friends in Ukraine,” added Murray.

"We chatted, cried tears of sadness and of joy. And we spoke about how we will be back in Lviv again some day. Back enjoying their lovely country,”

Among the attendees in Whitehall tonight will be Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland, Ukraine ambassador for Ireland Gerasko Larysa, the Polish and Lithuanian ambassadors, TD Aodhan O Riordan and guests from the Football Association of Ireland.

Most importantly for John O’Neill, a YBIG member and one of the organisers of the match, he sees the it as an integration event for the Ukraine community that are already in Ireland and for those who will come here in the future.

"More Ukrainians will be part of our community in the future and we want to make them feel welcome. There have been many refugee groups in touch with us to say they will be there tonight. One lad is currently fleeing Ukraine and is hoping to arrive on Friday, in time for the match. So his first stop will be this show of solidarity,” said O’Neill.

"We have music from Irish band Catalpa and also a Ukrainian singer in the bars afterwards. It’s a football match very much built on community foundations.”

You can buy match tickets, corporate tickets or virtual tickets (if you can’t attend) for tonight’s event here.