‘There wasn’t one word about anyone being angry’ – Conor Hourihane on Videogate and Damien Duff’s departure

Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has expressed his disappointment at Damien Duff's exit from Stephen Kenny's backroom staff, and added his voice to the chorus of players baffled by the storm created by the Videogate episode around November's friendly with England.

Hourihane says Duff will be a major loss after being impressed by his coaching prowess.

Kenny's number three opted to walk away, with the FAI investigation into a video the manager showed before the England game a contributory factor. He felt the probe was unnecessary and clashed with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, who has also left the scene.

Corkman Hourihane regrets his exit but also reflected the view of team-mates who have spoken on the matter by stating he was unaware of any player disquiet on the video - despite reports to the contrary in the UK press.

"Firstly I felt disappointment if I'm honest just because he (Duff) had an unbelievable career, a top class coach, really refreshing and hugely knowledgeable about the game," said Hourihane, speaking to Off The Ball on Newstalk.

“He was a brilliant coach on the grass, he brought so much to the camp and I'm sad to see him go but that was Damien's decision. I am sure Stephen will have his own ideas going forward on who he will bring in and whoever it is I'm sure they will put their own stamp on the group."

On the broader Videogate issue, Hourihane was baffled to see it all blow up when he had returned back to his club.

"As soon as we left camp it started to blow up," he said.

"There wasn't one word about anyone being disappointed with it or angry about it or showing any kind of annoyance towards the video so it was confusing. I didn't understand it. The whole thing from start to finish was strange for me.

"If you were in the camp and in the dressing room that time, if you're wise enough you will understand it's been blown out way too much and should be put to bed. It wasn't a major story in my eyes.

"In camp nobody showed any annoyance, nobody was frustrated or got in little groups like players do at all levels and talked about the video. Me being one of the senior players, I didn't get any wind of that whatsoever. The whole thing was bizarre and strange.

"People are trying to stick the knife in when times are tough rather than sticking together. People try to blow things up and rock the boat a little bit but come March we have to crack on and forget about all of that."

Hourihane is thriving on loan at Swansea after his temporary move from Aston Villa and is hopeful of hitting the ground running in the World Cup campaign.

He admits that there are lingering frustrations from his Irish autumn with his late close-range miss away in the Euro playoff with Slovakia followed by penalty shootout heartache.

Covid chaos hit the camp thereafter and Hourihane admits it was a period to forget.

"I'm my own worst critic and I know I should have scored (in Bratislava). It was a tough one to take, but it wasn't to be. That was a very good performance. On the night, we played well, but since then things haven't gone to plan.

"I look back and think about it. I wouldn't say every day but a lot of the time. I see it come up on social media and when I meet up with the Irish team it's more fresh. I'm sure happier days will come and hopefully sooner rather than later. We've probably struggled for goals and scoring a few for Swansea can only bring confidence to do that the next time we meet up. I see myself as a strong character mentally from that point of view.

"Hopefully come March we have a strong squad and don't have Covid issues and too many injuries. For a country like Ireland to have the numbers we've had missing over the last few trips, it doesn't give you the best chance to perform and get results.

,"We're not blessed with an England squad, where if they had seven or eight or nine pullouts they can pull in world class players. If we are missing three, four, five playerswe struggle. It's been tough for the squad and for Stephen and hopefully we can start in a better way come March with a fitter squads and more players available."

