‘There was no real zip to our game’ – Alan Browne gives honest assessment after ‘flat’ Ireland defeat

Alan Browne bemoaned the fact that a “flat” Ireland once more proved vulnerable to set-pieces after a pair of sloppy concessions handed Norway a deserved 2-1 win to heap more pressure on boss Stephen Kenny ahead of the weekend visit to minnows Malta.

Norway led 1-0 at the break after Leo Ostigard’s goal from Arsenal star Martin Odegaard’s corner and, though Alan Browne levelled with a scintillating second-half drive, Ohi Omoijuanfo’s late winner, the visitors’ second set-piece goal, condemned Ireland to defeat.

“In the first-half we were a bit flat, there was no real zip to our game,” bemoaned goalscorer Browne.

“We played around the back and didn’t really break their press. But it’s tough against any team when they sit in compact and we had to get around the sides. They nullified us really well.

“I think second-half we came out and we were the stronger of the two teams so it is disappointing then to lose the game.

“It (the winning goal) fell to their player in the box which was really unfortunate and from our point of view to concede two set-piece goals is really poor.”

Ireland had plenty of industry in a mostly pedestrian affair but, having conceded two self-inflicted set-piece goals, they did not have enough creativity or pace up front to make a real difference in a clash surely lacking in quality.

Browne’s goal was a rare highlight.

“The goal came out to me, I had a bit of time, I had a nice touch and thankfully it hit the back of the net here.

“We wanted to get the win and put on a performance but it wasn’t to be so we need to look at what we can improve on for the next game and hopefully it can be a much-improved second game.”