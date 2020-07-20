| 13.8°C Dublin

'There was no need for James to play the victim. It screamed of someone desperately seeking attention'

James McClean says he isn't expecting any issues with his international team-mates over comments about why they haven't spoke up more over abuse he has received. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Gareth McAuley

My old pal and West Brom team-mate James McClean had a point when he stated on social media last week that he is probably the most abused footballer in England.

I've played alongside James and heard the derogatory comments launched in his direction from the stands, never mind read the abuse dished out to him on the internet. It's disconcerting.

Yet this was not a time for James to bring himself into the conversation.