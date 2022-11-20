‘There is room for improvement' – Stephen Kenny praises McGrath return but knows bigger challenges lie ahead

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny praised the impacts of Jamie McGrath and Callum O’Dowda in the narrow friendly win over Malta, but accepted there is room for improvement after another uninspiring display in which Ireland struggled in front of goal.

Ireland laboured in the opening 45 minutes against a Maltese side 119 places below them, and although Callum Robinson was gifted the breakthrough, Kenny’s side offered little in the final third. There will be concerns how they failed to create almost any clear cut chances to put the contest to bed.

“It wasn't a classic, we know that, we know there is room for improvement,” Kenny told RTÉ.

“It was a different game tonight (compared to Norway). The expectation is you should be beating Malta when you play them home and away. Every game away from home in international football is not easy but Malta have won five of their last eight at home.

“It was difficult to break down Malta. They had three big centre halves who dealt with crosses well. It was a windy night, set-pieces were blowing in the wind, and crosses were not of the highest quality because of that.

“The pluses for us tonight were Jamie McGrath coming in and doing really well. It was an excellent performance from him, he was in the wilderness because his club situation didn't work out in England. It’s great for him to come back and do so well. Callum O’Dowda gave us that burst in the last half hour. The back three and goalkeeper and Josh Cullen all made sure we kept a clean sheet too."

Kenny made five changes from Thursday’s dreary defeat to Norway, but it did little to improve an Ireland side badly lacking a cutting edge going forward and the ability to break through a low block.

After a largely dull opening 55 minutes, where Ireland offered little end product for all their possession, the visitors were gifted an opener as a horrendous back-pass by Malta captain Matthew Guillaumier allowed Robinson to pass into an empty net for his first Irish goal in 12 months.

The breakthrough followed another forgetful half of football from Ireland, who struggled to get in behind Malta’s rearguard and test the goalkeeper, as Chiedozie Ogbene and McGrath failed to register any clear chances. Substitute O’Dowda was inches from his first international goal as he smacked the post late on, as the visitors saw out the win.

“We are missing some forwards but the players who were there did good,” added Kenny.

“Callum got his eighth international goal which is great. Chiedozie is learning how to play against deep defences because he works best in space because he’s electric. These are things we can take.

“We have had two games in three days. Norway was a real tactical battle. They paid us a lot of respect. They understood we are a possession based team now. I felt we got a lot of things right and a lot of things we didn't get right that we are capable of rectifying.

“I think in the last couple of games, losing 2-1 against Norway and 2-1 against Scotland, It was important to keep a clean sheet and we were pleased we did that.

“Sometimes you have to utilise your squad to a degree in these matches. We have competition for places now at centre-back. Darragh Lenihan didn't start and he has been having a great season at Middlesbrough. Andrew Omobamidele is out and so is Shane Duffy. We have more competition in midfield and we are getting there and some of the forwards weren't here.

“We can't be certain who will be available in March and that's the nature of international football. We need to have cover in those areas and I feel we have more depth to the squad than we had."

Ireland midfielder McGrath accepted their winner came from a terrible Maltese defensive error, but believed his side earned it on the balance of play, as Kenny’s side signed off for 2022 with four wins from 10.

“Our goal was probably fortunate enough to be honest, but I think we deserved it,” said Player of the Match McGrath.

“We probably did not create as much as we wanted. We had a few chances here or there, but we definitely deserved to come out on top. It was tough, we tried to break the lines as much as we could. It’s something we have been working on and we have to get better at it.

“Malta made it tough for us, they were compact and we had to move the ball a bit quicker. We knew if we were patient enough the goal would come.

“It can always be better,” added McGrath on his own performance. “With key passes and trying to turn more on the ball and be more positive. It’s been a year since I have been in a green shirt so it’s great to be back”.