'There is no middle ground with Harry Kane' - Roy Keane weighs in on Spurs star and future of Raheem Sterling

Harry Kane has been off form so far this season. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Roy Keane believes Raheem Sterling may have had a bust-up with his Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Premier League champions spent over €100million to sign Jack Grealish last summer.

Sterling has not been a regular starter for Guardiola in recent matches and former Manchester United and Ireland captain Keane questioned whether the pair had fallen out.

"He has definitely had some sort of bust-up with Pep, there is something going on there with them bringing Grealish in," Keane told ITV Sport.

"When you are working with the top managers and so-called big clubs that are challenging for trophies, that is part of the package. Just focus on the game and things will pan out because he's a quality player."

Sterling's Man City contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and former England striker Ian Wright suggested he had a big decision to make over his next move.

"Of course he’s got a massive decision to make, he’s well within his right to find out what his future is at that club because they’ve got so much capability," said Wright.

"I’m hoping it works out for him but it is interesting to see how he figures this one out for himself."

Keane also refused to hold back as he assessed the performance of England captain Harry Kane, on a night when the Spurs striker failed to shine in a 1-1 draw against Hungary at Wembley.

"There is no middle ground with Harry Kane," said Keane. "When he is on fire, he is fantastic. When he is off it, he always looks like he is on his heels. When he is not at his best, he needs to do more in general play."

Keane and Wright were commenting on Sterling's future as England drew 1-1 with Hungary in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble in the visiting section at Wembley.