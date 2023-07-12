‘There is no issue with her’ – Vera Pauw issues upbeat message on Katie McCabe’s fitness ahead of World Cup

Ireland boss Vera Pauw issued an upbeat assessment on her captain’s fitness from Brisbane today, as Katie McCabe and her squad took part in a public training session before 150 enthusiastic Irish fans at Meakin Park.

"There are no worries at all,” said Pauw. “She did the last training session. Yesterday we had a pool session which is also part of our jet lag protocol.

“It is all planned. The day before we played on 11-a-side on a very small pitch and she went in full power, full blocks, full sprints so there is no issue with her."

Ireland will play Colombia in a friendly here behind closed doors on Friday night as they slowly build up to their mammoth opening Group B fixture against Australia on July 20th.

To that end, they have been tailoring their training times to adapt to jet-lag, as well as bringing them closer to that exact time when they will kick-off against the hosts.

“This is why we are here, the jet lag is part of it,” said the coach who is also, like Ireland, competing in her first World Cup, albeit she has had major tournament experience before with both her native Holland and South Africa.

“You don’t have to be here. You can be sitting at home with the feet on the couch watching a movie. Playing elite sport is a choice and that is comfortable at times and uncomfortable at times. We just need to get over it.

“We have a jet lag protocol in training. From the first day last weekend, we started at 11 in the middle of our night, then 12, then 2, now at 4 and then tomorrow at 6 before we play the match at 8.

“And that is to be active at the moment your body actually wants to sleep. So that you stay awake the moment that your body is in day-time.

“And there is also light glasses but the doctor showed there is no evidence and we want to just keep things simple.

“We use the daylight as our guide, we go out of the hotel a lot, we have a lot of free time to be out and with our families and friends to get the sunshine in their eyes.”

They will soon have stars in their eyes as they prepare to face the glittering hosts but Pauw is confident her side can remain at ground level while also trying to reach fever pitch.

“We say always that we need to be comfortable with the uncomfortable, you’ve heard players saying that. But now it is really uncomfortable.

“Now we really need to fight and be comfortable with the uncomfortable. Everything now is a lot.

“But that is why we keep things simple, the same as we’ve always done, we don’t make many changes in how we approach things. We don’t suddenly different things with transport.

“We do it the way we do it because that is us, and that works and we’re not going to make major changes. It will help us to feel more comfortable with the uncomfortable.”

Ireland’s training session featured a short 11-a-side on a foreshortened pitch, the same starting side as that which faced France.

Marissa Sheva’s early goal for the A team would have come in handy last week, as did the couple of others that followed.