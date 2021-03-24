| 5.5°C Dublin

‘There is absolutely no ego with me’ - Coleman’s anger at alleged Kenny rift lays bare captain’s passion

Determined: Republic of Ireland skipper Séamus Coleman. Photo: PA Wire Expand
David Kelly

A study of inconspicuous ego, Ireland captain Séamus Coleman is invited to the floor to take what might conceivably become the last dance of his international career.

Except, even though it is almost 18 months since he played for Ireland, he politely refuses to enter the spotlight, as if the glare might in some way insult him.

Instead, he wants to encourage everyone to join him.

Privacy