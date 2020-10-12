'There is a real lack of quality'- Roy Keane says Kenny has his work cut out with Ireland

Roy Keane believes Ireland manager Stephen Kenny faces an uphill battle to change the way the team play after stating there is a 'real lack of quality' in the squad he is working with.

Keane has rarely commented on Ireland's fortunes since he lost his position alongside Martin O'Neill in the Ireland management set-up in November 2018, but he questioned the quality of players Kenny has in an appearance on ITV.

"You look at the Ireland squad at the moment and the players coming through, there is a real lack of quality," stated Keane. "It's tough going. When you don't have a goal scorer, you're constantly under pressure as a team and as a manager.

"The last week has been tough with the poor result the other night (in Slovakia), players pulling out with coronavirus and without someone to put the ball in the net, you are always struggling.

"Only for Robbie Keane over the last 10, 15, 20 years there has not been a regular goal scorer so you are constantly under pressure. It's a major problem for Ireland."

Expand Close The Republic of Ireland have struggled to fill Robbie Keane’s boots (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Republic of Ireland have struggled to fill Robbie Keane’s boots (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland have scored just one goal and failed to win any of Kenny's first four games in charge and Keane's ITV punditry sidekick Ian Wright backed up his sentiments, as he argued Kenny's efforts to re-brand the Ireland side and play a more expansive brand of passing football will be undermined by a lack of goal power.

"This manager's remit is to play a different style of football with the players coming through," said the former Arsenal striker. "Even if you are playing a different brand of football, you have to put the ball in the net. It doesn't matter how you play if you don't put the ball in the net."

Read More

Shane Long missed a big chance for Ireland in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Wales at the Aviva Stadium and Keane admitted his failure to get his effort on target was not a surprise as it was an issue he tried and failed to solve during his time working with the Ireland squad.

"Shane will be lacking confidence at the moment," he added. "He's not a natural finisher, doesn't score enough goals and he missed another big chance (against Wales).

"Daryl Horgan also missed a big chance and I was constantly saying to players on the training pitch, you've got to hit the target to give yourself a chance."

Online Editors