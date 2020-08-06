'There is a level of grubbiness' - TD Marc MacSharry hits out at FAI chiefs

Fianna Fail TD Marc McSharry claims that the FAI will be an "outlier" in world sport if they proceed with plans to have half of their board made up of independent directors, with the casting vote held by an independent chairman.

And he also claimed there was "a level of grubbiness" about the standard of governance at the FAI in the last number of months.

The FAI board were today taking in the implications of an extraordinary late-night statement signed by eight members of the current board, described as the "elected members of the board", which questioned the version of events set out by Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens at a press conference on Wednesday.

The statement called on Owens to clarify remarks on whether the board had a chance to approve the Memorandum of Understanding in a January agreement with the Government and also called for clarification on when the number of independent board members was raised from four to six.

That statement came hours after an appeal by Owens and Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn for "unity", ahead of a meeting on Friday of members of the FAI Senior Council which has been called by council members concerned over changes to the FAI structure.

Former Minister for Sport Shane Ross, who oversaw the January deal, called for backing for the deal he put in place and the increase of independent directors by two. "Give this board a try, with six and six, and see how it works, we have every confidence that this way forward is the right one and this sick organisation is on the right road, at the end of the day it will be alright," Ross told Newstalk today.

McSharry has been critical of FAI CEO Owens and Independent chairman Roy Barrett over the process and he restated that position on Newstalk's Off The Ball AM today.

"In terms of world sport it's important to have expertise around the table, but in world sport you have two or three out of 16 board members who are independent directors," McSharry told OTBAM.

"The Department of Sport cannot stand over the governance issues that we have seen over the last six months. Those issues are still there and we are setting up the FAI as a total outlier in world sport.

"All of us are committed to a renewed FAI but sadly what has taken place over the last four months has left a lot to be desired in terms of corporate governance, it would not pass a governance test. We want to see our football association renewed, we are all on the same page but we're not on the same on how things were done over the last six months which has a level of grubbiness which does not augur well and does not sit well with me."

Online Editors