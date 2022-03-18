‘There is a great connection between the players and the Irish public’ – Stephen Kenny eyes Euro 2024 success

Stephen Kenny insists that his Republic of Ireland side is getting better as they aim for success at Euro 2024 due to what he says is a "radical" change in recruitment policy.

Kenny, who names his squad on Friday for the friendly double-header at home to Belgium and Lithuania, last week signed a contract extension with the FAI which takes him through to the campaign for Euro 2024 and his ambition is to lead the side to a place at those finals.

"We have a brilliant captain in Séamus Coleman who is an iconic figure in Ireland, our vice captain like Shane Duffy and John Egan, it would be brilliant for them to lead the team to the Euros in Germany in 2024 which would be very significant historically," Kenny said on the Late Late Show on Thursday night, as he reflected on his time in charge of the team and the changes he made in personnel.

"It was hugely necessary. Marian Finucane interviewed me on the radio, three years ago, she said we see all the young players come through the different systems to the Irish rugby team, it's full of young players and where are the young Irish footballers, there aren't any coming through, why not, she asked me that question," Kenny said.

"She was right, it was a question not asked enough. I said they are there, believe me that they are there.

"I knew we had a great group coming through, the most talented group we had coming through in many years, and I have seen them, we put 15 in in the last year, 15 have come through the international system, from right across the country, the 32 counties and there is more on the way.

"We had 15 in one year which is a radical shift, we only had one defeat in the last 10 games which was with Ronaldo's late goal, so they are getting better, we are improving, the team is getting better.

"There is a great connection between the players and the Irish public, they identify with them, a lot of these players are new heroes of the future.

"I feel privileged to be Irish manager, it was great with myself and Keith Andrews and the rest of the staff to get to carry on the opportunity we've had since we were with the U21 team and we're delighted to get that opportunity," Kenny added.

"I knew I wanted to manage, there was an opportunity there that I wanted to grasp and it's led to the senior international job which is a huge honour."

Kenny also said he hopes that Nations League opponents Ukraine are in a position to come to Ireland to play.

"We play Ukraine home and away, we're supposed to play in the Aviva in June and then Kyiv, it was moved to Lviv, and when will it happen or will it happen, it pales into significance in relation to what's happening, it's such a tragedy in front of our own eyes,” he said.

"The Ukrainian people have been incredibly brave, the dream is we play Ukraine and they are an independent state, that they come through this.

"Imagine the possibility of playing in Dublin, with the Ukrainian team coming here and the reception they'd get in Ireland, it's such a tragic situation that we don't know how it will go.

"It's heart-breaking to watch, to see that their lives have been torn apart, their country's been torn apart, it's incredible."