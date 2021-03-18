'There is a bit of uncertainty' - Kenny waits on Kelleher to solve keeper conundrum for Serbia clash

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured during his Republic of Ireland squad announcement at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny says he will give Liverpool keeper Caoimhín Kelleher time to come back from injury to face Serbia next week after confirming that the Anfield man is his first choice to fill in for the absent Darren Randolph.

And the Ireland boss also says he has faith in Shane Duffy's ability to shrug off his "tough year" at Celtic with Kenny insisting "Shane has never, ever, let Ireland down".

Kenny today named four goalkeepers in his 29-man squad for the three international matches, against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar, though there was no recall for veteran Keiren Westwood.

He revealed that Westwood was still eager to play for the national team but was unavailable now due to his fitness levels at Sheffield Wednesday, as he is recovering from a rib injury and is "unable to train with Wednesday and is just about getting through games".

With Randolph absent through injury there is a vacancy and while Kelleher is deemed to be next in line, the fact that he's not been involved with Liverpool for the last three weeks due to an abdominal injury is a concern.

Kenny is also uncertain if James McClean will be clear of his foot injury in time to play though he was more upbeat about Aaron Connolly, who had a rib injury.

But Kenny, who confirmed that Kelleher was first choice in Randolph's absence with Mark Travers next in the pecking order, was hopeful that the Anfield man would be available in time for Wednesday.

"There is a bit of uncertainty, Caoimhín had an abdominal tear but we have until Wednesday for the game, we meet up on Sunday in Manchester, he will join up with the squad and we'll assess him," Kenny said.

"I understand the concerns over the lack of experience, in the seven competitive games that Darren played he only conceded four goals. He has been a very consistent player for Ireland. Caoimhín has played 10 U-21 internationals for me, and he was brilliant.

"He played five games for Liverpool this year, two in the Champions League so he is used to big games and it won't be an issue for him.

"Mark Travers is definitely the next one in, he's played for Ireland already and played some big games for Bournemouth and played for Swindon, and Gavin (Bazunu) has been doing brilliantly, he is a brilliant young prospect and Kieran O'Hara is also in the squad," he added.

Kenny also stood up for Shane Duffy after a rough time at club level but denied that Duffy was a definite starter in the side.

"It's fair to say that nobody is an automatic starter, no one in the squad is an automatic starter. I have no problem leaving anyone out," he said.

"What I will say that Shane Duffy had had a tough year, he knows he's had a tough year at Celtic, he's been a great player, has never let Ireland down, he has played when he was injured, he played three games in six days, left everything on the line for the team."

Online Editors