'There has been a lot of interest, and rightly so' - Kenny happy with Duffy's Celtic move

Stephen Kenny says he's happy with Shane Duffy's decision to move to Celtic on loan from Brighton after the move was completed without interfering with his plans for Thursday's Nations League tie in Bulgaria.

Duffy had already landed in Sofia when the one-year loan deal was confirmed by the two clubs this morning, with Duffy the third member of the current Ireland squad to change clubs, following Jeff Hendrick's switch from Burnley to Newcastle United and Matt Doherty's €16m move to Spurs from Wolves.

Previous Ireland managers have had their preparations for key qualifiers disrupted by players needing to leave the camp to complete moves so it's a relief for Kenny to have the Duffy deal done.

"I think that’s been going on a couple of weeks with Shane, there has been a lot of interest, and rightly so," Kenny said today from the Irish team hotel in Sofia.

"He's such a commanding presence as a centre back, such stature in both boxes. I think there has been a lot of interest. His decision has been to go to Celtic, we certainly wish him well with that."

Brighton boss Graham Potter paid tribute to Duffy for his contribution at the club.

"Shane is part of Albion history," he said after sanctioning that one-year loan deal, Duffy contracted to the Seagulls until 2023.

"He has been a big part of the club’s recent progress in winning promotion to the Premier League and in retaining our place in the top-flight. From a personal point of view he has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and as a man and a character he is someone we all love."

Elsewhere, Championship side Wycombe Wanderers hope that new signing, Ireland international Daryl Horgan, will boost their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Wycombe, promoted from League One last season, have made five signings ahead of the new term but the capture of Galway native Horgan (28) from Hibernian is one of their key purchases.

"Daryl is someone we’ve kept an eye on ever since he put in that outstanding performance against us and we believe he’s ideally suited to the way we play. He’s quick, he’s direct, he loves to run at the defence and he’s got a strong goal threat in terms of scoring and creating chances for his team-mates," says Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

"I’m excited to see what he can do for us and his arrival gives us extra firepower going forward as we look forward to starting on the front foot in the Championship in 10 days’ time."

Horgan, capped six times at senior level, scored six goals in 67 league appearances for Hibs after his 2018 move there from Preston.

