Manager Stephen Kenny speaks with Harry Arter during a Republic of Ireland training session at PGA Catalunya Resort in Girona, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

New Ireland call Sammie Szmodics will miss the friendlies with Andorra and Hungary after an old shoulder injury flared up.

The Peterborough midfielder was a surprise late addition to the squad for the training camp in Spain prior to the games but he will not be making a debut after the setback.

" It's nothing serious, but it's an injury he had earlier in the season, so that will rule him out," said Stephen Kenny, delivering the news in preparation for tomorrow's game with Andorra, the perfect opportunity for the manager to end his winless streak.

Kenny is eleven games without a victory and would face another avalanche of criticism if his side failed to register a win against the 158th ranked team in the world.

He said he will continue with his policy of trying out fresh faces, although he acknowledged that the need to register a triumph will be on his mind.

“We want to win, of course we want to win. It's been well-documented that we haven't. We're waiting to win," he said.

“There are several games that we should have won and we didn't, and we're disappointed with that. We've got to go tomorrow and try to get a victory.

"Yes, we will persist with giving players their opportunity because I believe we will get huge gains from that, so it's a good opportunity for a lot of players tomorrow, and that's the objective."

However, Kenny asserted that the return of John Egan and the presence of Conor Hourihane has also strengthened his hand.

He brought them up in the context of a question about whether all of the uncapped players would feature.

"Ideally, that would be the case. Whether we'll see everyone, possibly not, but it's an opportunity for a number of players," said Kenny.

“Other more senior players – someone like John Egan, who has missed quite a few camps, he's been very unfortunate, he's been a close contact and then concussion and a metatarsal, so a player like him coming back into the team, he'd be delighted to come back in and play for his country, and an opportunity for that exists.

“It's not just new caps, it's players who have missed an opportunity to be playing for a variety of reasons. Conor Hourihane has come back in. He missed the last camp with a hamstring injury.

“These players, they love playing for their country. They are very, very keen to play.