'There are serious challenges' - Stephen Kenny says clubs have 'anxiety' over international football going ahead

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has acknowledged that international football faces an uncertain short-term future as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause disruption.

Ireland were hugely impacted by Covid protocols over the last week, with Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah ruled out of the European playoff against Slovakia last Thursday while five further players were forced to miss the Nations League draw with Dublin at the Aviva Stadium.

As well as shining a spotlight on how finely balanced the football season is, Ireland's situation also raised the question of whether a two-week schedule, which sees the team go between Dublin, Slovakia and Finland, is an appropriate one in the current climate.

Ireland manager Kenny spoke to the media after the 0-0 draw with Wales, which leaves him winless from his four games in charge, and addressed the position of international football in the calendar.

"I think it's an interesting question," he said.

"I'm sure everything will be reviewed. I'll have to think about the answer, I would have to think about it. Ideally, you want life not to be interrupted. Sport is very important, football is the most participated sport in the country and the Irish national team is a very important part of Irish sporting life. We don't want that to be diminished or not to happen but there are serious challenges and a lot of anxiety with a lot of the clubs and I'm sure that's something for everyone to consider."

The FAI's protocols for ensuring the Ireland camp remains Covid-free has come under scrutiny following developments over the last week, and Kenny added that the association and management will conduct a review following the end of this international window.

"I'm sure there's a lot of things we can learn, it's new territory, it's never existed, a new disease. We're all learning. I know, it's something we all have to consider. We have to sit down and analyse at the end of the camp, and we can make decisions based on that. We didn't bring a high number of people, it's something we are going to look at, we are going to have a meeting to look at everything."

Online Editors