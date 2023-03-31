There are no winners in the fall-out between Brian Kerr and Stephen Kenny

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny, left, in conversation with former Ireland manager Brian Kerr before the Europa League Group D match between AZ Alkmaar and Dundalk at AZ Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands back in 2016. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell

If the Stephen Kenny era has been all about transition on the park, there’s been a switch in the broadcasting pecking order too.