If the Stephen Kenny era has been all about transition on the park, there’s been a switch in the broadcasting pecking order too.

There was a time where the views of the RTÉ panel would power debates around the Irish side but it’s social media clips from the Virgin Media Sport studio – regardless of whether people are actually watching the station or not – that have generated massive discussion in the Kenny years.

We’re at the stage where people watch to be annoyed or validated, depending on the perspective.

Brian Kerr’s emergence as a central punditry figure – and a thorn in Kenny’s side – is something that wouldn’t have been envisaged when the idea of the former Dundalk boss as a senior manager was floated back in 2016. At the time, Kerr was a columnist with our paper and he wrote a glowing piece about Kenny.

The accompanying picture (above) is of Kerr and Kenny in discussion on the sidelines in the hours before Dundalk’s Europa League draw in Alkmaar. I remember watching that lengthy chat from a distance.

They went back a long way, as Kerr highlighted. And, given their backgrounds, and their standing within the game here, it’s unfortunate their relationship has now deteriorated considerably.

Only the respective parties can accurately shed light on the reasons for it; certainly it’s understood to go beyond anything said in a TV studio although it’s hardly increasing the prospects of reconciliation.

Working in the media, there’s always a tendency for people to assume that an opinion you hold is shaped by personal relationships or preferences. I think it’s dangerous to go down that road, to commentate on the commentary.

But it’s not a reach to declare that Kerr’s status as a former manager is relevant.

Persistent references to Irish teams of the past would suggest that he is a member of the (large) parish who believe that Kenny’s comments about passing the ball and changing the perception of the international side was offensive to previous incumbents.

When TV studios tend to be populated by former Ireland players and managers, this was always going to come back and bite Kenny if results were poor.

Indeed, you often find that even in the aftermath of a decent Irish display, a fair portion of the analysis veers towards whatever was said in his press conference.

The Irish football world is so small and intertwined that there’s always layers to any fall-outs.

Kerr has excellent relationships with a few members of the FAI board - and has been invited back to games now, a welcome development given how he was shamefully frozen out under the previous regime.

There have been suggestions in recent times that Kerr might even return to the FAI in some capacity, but that prospect seems to have disappeared without any real explanation being offered. It could be a question for down the line, perhaps.

As it happens, confident declarations that it would be universally welcomed are now out of date as there’s a newer generation of ‘football family’ members – many of whom who worked under Kenny – that would take a pretty dim view of the Virgin output.

Brian Gartland didn’t hold back on Twitter on Monday, the former Dundalk defender and current Head of Operations responding to a tweet from Virgin presenter Tommy Martin to describe their post-French coverage as ‘spineless rhetoric’ before going on to argue it was in keeping with general tone of their Kenny analysis.

His ex-teammate Ciaran Kilduff spoke about it on LOI Central too, although he did acknowledge that the RTE coverage could be described as too positive so perhaps the truth lies in the middle.

These aren’t new opinions; it has been bubbling under for some time.

It was reported in the Irish Daily Mail back in October 2021 that an FAI official made a call to Virgin to complain about the coverage of the senior team. An FAI response to the paper said the Association would never influence the editorial independence of any outlet.

Certainly, in general terms, it would be a serious misstep to go down that route. That’s more likely to embolden than encourage reflection.

Still, while there’s a natural tendency for the remote control to be drawn in Virgin’s direction now, there is an element of the format that grates.

The familiarity of Kerr sat next to an ex-international who always seems to broadly share his view lacks the back and forth between panellists with conflicting opinions that often makes for the best TV.

It’s closer to a political debate with two members of the same party and nuance is lost; this is what Gartland and Kilduff were getting at.

Kerr does make an unlikely pantomime villain for Kenny backers when they likely share a lot of common ground on broader issues.

On Tuesday, the 70-year-old used his seat to make valid points about the state of League of Ireland grounds and the slow pace of movement with promised government investment. Virgin are covering their first ever LOI game (in their current guise) next week when Bohemians host Shamrock Rovers and that’s a major step forward.

But this is all veering from the start point. Virgin are winning the TV battle, if eyes on social snippets are a metric, but the implication that they are carrying on the tradition of the old RTE panel can be debated.

I fell out of love with the Montrose dream team in latter years because of how a platform was wasted at an important juncture – the main voices were all at John Delaney’s 50th birthday after all – but admittedly there were moments of levity that allow people to look back with fondness.

The legacy of Virgin’s period in the ascendency, I fear, is sadness created by scars that will not heal.