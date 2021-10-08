| 15°C Dublin

There are no more excuses for Stephen Kenny – only an Ireland victory will do

Richard Dunne

The Ireland manager can’t turn to the cameras and talk about performances if Ireland don’t win. It’s three points or bust

Patience is running low for Stephen Kenny, pictured at a training session in front of the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Credit: Sportsfile Expand
Does Stephen Kenny want to be the man who changed the way Ireland play, or does he want to be a successful Ireland manager? Which is more important to him – his style and his hopes of changing the way Ireland play, or just the three points?

This game in Baku will say a lot, as it’s one of those occasions where the result – and now that simply means winning the match – is all that matters. There is no point whatsoever in Kenny facing the cameras or the media after the game to say that the team played well, played 500 passes, hit the post, had a penalty saved but still didn’t win the game. There are no more excuses.

He has to win the match, and probably needs to beat Luxembourg away too in the next qualifier, and beat Qatar next week. But to me, he had to win a few other games in the group and didn’t succeed. And if you reflect on the group and the calendar year next month and Andorra is still Ireland’s only win, that’s not enough.

