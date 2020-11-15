'There are a lot of good points about our performance today' - Kenny takes positives from Wales defeat

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny insisted he found silver linings as his side drew a blank for a sixth successive match, as his wait for a first win in the job continues.

The pressure is certain to mount on Kenny as his eagerness to transform the way Ireland play continues to run into trouble, with no wins in his first seven matches a statistic that is starting to become a real problem for the former Dundalk boss.

While he has been hampered by Covid-19 and injuries to key players, the need to collect a positive result in Wednesday's game against Bulgaria is now pressing.

"I think the mentality of the players was really good, the work rate and intensity was pretty good overall too," declared Kenny on Sky Sports after the game.

"Wales are a strong team but there weren't many chances in the game, we probably had more before they scored.

"The difference between us and Wales is they are finding ways of winning and we are not, but there are a lot of good points about our performance today."

Read More

Robbie Brady also tried to find some positives from the defeat in Cardiff, as he suggested the performance was an improvement on the poor display against England last Thursday.

"We were a lot more positive than the other night, we created a few chances early on but we're still waiting for one to go in," stated Brady.

"It's a hard one to take, since Stephen Kenny has come in we have created chances but we are missing that final touch. It's a massive game on Wednesday against Bulgaria now."

Online Editors