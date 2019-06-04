Ireland captain Katie McCabe is delighted to endorse Aviva’s Dublin Pride initiative after publicly confirming her relationship with fellow international Ruesha Littlejohn.

'The women's game is very accepting' - Ireland skipper Katie McCabe publicly confirms relationship with teammate

The duo have been a couple for three years and McCabe is thrilled to see the Aviva Stadium lit up in the Pride rainbow colours every night until this Saturday.

McCabe has just won the Women’s Super League with Arsenal and his partner Littlejohn has played for Liverpool and Glasgow City.

“As captain of the Ireland team and an Arsenal player, I’ve got a platform to speak up and show support for the Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community,” said McCabe.

“The women’s game is a very accepting community. You love who you love and you’re not really judged.

“I’m 23 now and have been around that in the game since I was a youngster being part of older teams.

“Aviva have shown it’s safe to dream and be who you want to be. There’s no better showcase for pride than lighting up the national stadium.”

McCabe is particularly proud that in 2015 her country became the first in the world to legalise same-sex marriage.

“I remember that day so clearly,” she recalls with a broad smile. “I thought ‘fair play, Ireland’ as it showed a lot of solidarity. It paved the way for the next generation to be who they won’t.

“People don’t have to go abroad to marry and that’s a brilliant thing. Maybe I could do that one day.”

