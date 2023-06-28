The veterans, the young guns and the surprise selections – meet Ireland’s history-makers heading to the World Cup

Ireland manager Vera Pauw speaks to players and staff after the women's international friendly against Zambia at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

As Vera Pauw named her Ireland squad for the Women’s World Cup, we take a look at the players who will make the trip to Australia next month

GOALKEEPERS

Courtney Brosnan (Club: Everton, Age: 27, Caps: 22, Clean Sheets: 10, Debut v Montenegro 11/03/2020)

The undoubted number one, rebounding after a European Qualifying campaign which seemed to confirm her inadequacies. She has staved off stiff competition and Hampden penalty save highlighted almost a calendar year (seven games) without conceding. Ireland’s player of the year and the tournament’s form keeper.

Did you know? Brosnan grew up in New York commuter town Madison and was once called in to a US U23 training camp but paternal grandparents (Kerry and Roscommon) ensured she was always aware of her Irish background - her favourite childhood treat was a Crunchie bar.

Megan Walsh (Club: Unattached, Age: 28, Caps: 1, Clean Sheets: 0, Debut v Russia 19/02/2022

Eligible through her Wexford-born grandfather. Despite being touted for full England honours, featuring for U17, U19 and the U23s, opted for Ireland in 2021. Impressive debut shut-out in Pinatar Cup outing against Russia in February 2022 but not seen since.

Did you know? Walsh holds the WSL record for most saves and when then club colleague and Irish international striker Rianna Jarrett, from Wexford, heard Walsh’s grandfather, Willie, hailed from Enniscorthy, she was encouraged to swap allegiance.

Grace Moloney (Club: Reading, Age: 30, Caps: 6, Clean Sheets: 1, Debut v Austria 02/03/2016)

Slough-born key member of 2010 U17 World Cup squad and but for a shoulder injury at the Cyprus Cup in 2014, would have shadowed legendary net-minder Emma Byrne for 2015 World Cup qualifiers. After Brosnan blip in last campaign, was on verge of breakthrough.

Did you know? Moloney suffered a traumatic aftermath to Ireland’s historic Hampden Park qualification when infamous footage from her Instagram live feed showed the squad singing part of the controversial “Celtic Symphony”. FAI provided psychological support afterwards and she missed several weeks of club action.

Sinead Kissane introduces the Ireland squad bidding for World Cup glory

DEFENDERS

Niamh Fahey (Club: Liverpool, Age: 35, Caps: 107, Goals: 1, Debut v Portugal 07/03/2007)

Oldest player in the squad, a misdiagnosed calf injury, picked up in training, complicated the last few months. Won every honour with Arsenal, then a double with Chelsea, before helping Liverpool return to the top-flight.

Did you know? Killannin woman won a SFC All-Ireland with Galway in 2004 as a 16-year-old, emulating brothers Gary and Richie (1998 and 2001). Captained Ireland once – Slovakia (2015) – and also her club captain.

Diane Caldwell (Club: Reading, Age: 34, Caps: 95, Goals: 4, Debut v Denmark 15/03/2006)

Ireland World Cup squad: Star trio miss out as Vera Pauw reveals her hand

Balbriggan veteran was dropped by Pauw when Savannah McCarthy burst on to the scene last year but was restored after the latter’s devastating ACL. But for that hiatus, and a bust-up with ex-boss Noel King, would have a century of caps.

Did you know? Once trialled for Leinster Hockey, volunteered as a farm labourer to pick asparagus and strawberries with the woman she would eventually marry last month, Mona Lehmann. As a kid, her room was a Man Utd shrine and she got to play for her heroes in 2021/22.

Louise Quinn (Club: Birmingham City, Age: 33, Caps: 104, Goals: 15, Debut v Poland 02/02/2008)

Born on the day Ireland and Egypt stank out Ireland men’s maiden World Cup, reliable Blessington stopper heads to Ireland women’s debut having scored as many goals as all the strikers combined. Started life with Peamount and after inaugural domestic campaign, Sweden, Arsenal and Fiorentina.

Did you know? Has scored a Champions League hat-trick. Once dressed as banana in a special “Bake-Off” fundraiser when with Swedish side Eskilstuna. Says her favourite chocolate bar is a Tiffin. “That old classic.” Ireland Grand Slam winner Jenny Murphy is a former team-mate and one of her best friends.

Chloe Mustaki (Club: Bristol City, Age: 27, Caps: 6, Goals: 0, Debut v Russia 19/02/2022)

Dubliner belatedly committed to a full-time professional career and rewarded after nabbing a two-year contract extension, which will see her debut in the WSL. Injuries have dogged her but was outstanding in left wing-back role during crucial Gothenburg qualifying draw.

Did you know? Mustaki has battled adversity on several fronts to get this far, from surviving Hodgkin’s Lymphona to a series of catastrophic football injuries, including an ACL. Composed appearance with Rob Wotton on Sky Sports News last October dampened flames of ‘Up the Ra’ furore. Partner is Dundalk midfielder Greg Sloggett.

Áine O’Gorman (Club: Shamrock Rovers, Age: 34, Caps: 117, Goals: 3, Debut v Denmark 15/03/2006)

More caps than anyone else in squad after retirement U-turn in 2020. Has battled back after own-goal calamity saw Euro 2022 chances go up in smoke. Switched from Peamount to go semi-pro with Rovers. Goal machine in club football but left wing-back for country.

Did you know? Scored a hat-trick in 2010 FAI Cup final and in the Wicklow SFC championship final (4-2, in fact) for Bray Emmets. Partner Rachel Neary and baby James will be travelling Down Under. Works with Youthreach in Sallynoggin.

Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United, 21, 4, 0, Portugal 17/01/2018) Had a meteoric international rise. Initially called up almost six years ago as a 16-year-old by Colin Bell, she got her first senior international minutes in a Portugal friendly the following January. The same year featured a competitive bow and a first start for the player converted from attack to left-back by Shelbourne. Did you know? Atkinson comes from a family of nine and hails from Rush in North County Dublin. She once scored a winner in the Scottish Cup final for Celtic before bagging a move to West Ham United.

Megan Connolly (Club: Unattached, Age: 26, Caps: 39, Goals: 4, Debut v USA 23/02/2016)

Connolly’s bravery is undeniable. In the opening minutes of the crucial qualifying win against Finland last year, she sustained two fractured ribs and a grade three laceration (one centimetre) of the kidney. And played on. Later, in an Instagram post that went viral, she shared an image from her hospital bed, accompanied by a takeaway from McDonald’s.

Did you know? Hilarious footage of rollercoaster ride in 2018 went viral and was carried by NBC, CNN and news stations in Australia. A Nemo Rangers star like brother Luke, she scored a hat-trick in an U16 All-Ireland final, a year before starring at U19 Euros.

Claire O’Riordan (Glasgow Celtic, 29, 18, 1,

Limerick native first made her name in the Women's National League with Wexford Youths - as a striker. She converted to centre-back following a move to Germany with MSV Duisburg. Headed goal in Cup final win reminded Pauw of her ability; headed goal against Zambia, and a stern defensive effort, confirmed the impression.

Did you know? O’Riordan was an under-age star in both Gaelic Football and hurling before converting to soccer after heading to Carlow IT. Her stint as a striker came in handy against Zambia as Vera Pauw stuck her up front late on when Ireland ran out of striking options.

Heather Payne (Florida State University, 23, 34, 1, Scotland 07/07/2017)

Ireland’s young player of the year reflects how Pauw’s squad continues to adapt, even after qualification; once a much-criticised option as a lone, marauding striker in a long ball team, Payne has now sensibly reverted to a wing-back role.

Did you know? Her commute from Florida, where she plays and studies, used to be an arduous 8,000 mile,20-hour trip taking three flights. The Ballinasloe native is used to it. She ran nearly 11,400 metres in the qualification tie against Finland.

MIDFIELDERS

Katie McCabe (Club: Arsenal, Age: 27, Caps: 72, Goals: 20, Club v Hungary 04/03/2015)

World-class operator who has eventually evolved into a more central, and crucially advanced, role with Pauw’s side mirroring that of her club, after spending much of the first-half of the Dutchwoman’s reign shoehorned into left-back. Stunning strike v Man City was WSL goal of season.

Did you know? Brother Gary spent more than a decade in the League of Ireland, mainly at Shamrock Rovers but there is another McCabe star in Kilnamanagh – sister Lauryn, 15, was on the bench for Rovers last month and lifted the Bob Docherty Cup with the U16s in 2022, 12 years after Katie.

Denise O’Sullivan (Club: North Carolina Courage, Age: 29, Caps: 101, Goals: 18, Debut v Wales 17/09/2011)

Gifted Knocknaheeny play-maker has been central to Ireland’s story since lining out for the seminal squad in 2010 that reached the Euro U17 final and World Cup quarter-finals. Second highest scorer behind McCabe in qualifying (6) but destructive ability as key as creative guile.

Did you know? O’Sullivan featured for Courage when they were led by the now disgraced Paul Riley, subsequently banned after accusations of sexual coercion spanning multiple teams and players, including O’Sullivan’s new Ireland team-mate, Sinead Farrelly.

Ruesha Littlejohn (Club: Unattached, Age: 32, Caps: 71, Goals: 6, Debut v Hungary 07/03/2012)

Experienced, resilient Scottish-born midfielder, a nuggety eight or a deft 6/7 who can dove-tail sweetly with McCabe, among others. Played under-age for Scots before then Arsenal team-mate Fahey suggested a switch; she has been a vivid, vibrant presence in the camp since reviving career under Pauw.

Did you know? Twin sister Shebahn is a sports broadcaster. Ruesha and Katie McCabe came out to declare their relationship in 2019 as part of a Pride campaign. Has had four different spells with Glasgow City.

Lucy Quinn (Club: Birmingham City, Age: 29, Caps: 14, Goals: 3, Debut v Australia 21/09/2021)

Made an immediate impression when first introduced, demanding a free-kick in McCabe’s presence and scoring indirectly within minutes of her debut – against Australia, no less, in famous friendly win. Probably hasn’t hit those heights subsequently but improvement since spring.

Did you know? A tortuously complicated process, thwarted by a pandemic, Brexit and assorted bureaucratic obstacles, meant that it took her FIVE years to officially confirm her Irish eligibility – she only received her passport two days before playing Australia.

Ciara Grant (Club: Heart Of Midlothian, Age: 30, Caps: 18, Goals: 0, Debut v USA 28/11/2012)

Effectively retired three years ago when concentrating on medical studies but chance meeting with FAI’s Trevor Scanlan at a Donegal GAA match prompted a return and, although she only featured once in qualifying, performed strongly in recent friendlies.

Did you know? Played with fellow Donegal woman Niamh McLaughlin on GAA and soccer fields – both scored once in an under-age championship tie a year before they featured on famous Euro and World Cup 2010 under-age side. First Catholic to sign for Rangers since 1938.

Lily Agg (Club: London City Lionesses, Age: 29, Caps: 7, Goals: 2, Debut v Philippines 19/06/2022)

One-time England U15 captain. Qualifies through her Cobh-born grandmother and certainly has a knack for timely goals, scoring on both her debut and first home start, the crucial tie against Finland, saw forward nod home a training ground set-piece to at least guarantee her side a play-off.

Did you know? Her granny, Breda Greene, left Cobh in the early 1960s to work as a nurse in London and last year Agg and her mother Ruth chronicled their emotional journey back to her roots.

Sinead Farrelly (Club: NJ/NY Gotham FC, Age: 34, Caps: 1, Goals: 0, Debut v USA 08/04/2023)

If Carlsberg did international transfers…Farrelly’s dramatic arrival on the US tour stunned the sporting world, almost as much as her immediate impression on the Irish team as she strode around the land of her birth as if she had never been away. Which she had. For eight years.

Did you know? Farrelly was one of the primary whistle-blowers who lifted the lid on the shocking sexual abuse scandal that rocked her sport in the US, outlining to The Athletic in 2021 her traumatic experiences with the disgraced Paul Riley.

FORWARDS

Amber Barrett (Club: Turbine Potsdam, Age: 27, Caps: 36, Goals: 7, Debut v Wales 20/08/2016)

Will be forever remembered for the Hampden Park goal that clinched qualification, and the ensuing emotion from the black-arm-banded Donegal woman as she expressed empathy with those affected by the tragic explosion in Cresslough that week.

Did you know? After helping Donegal win the Division 2 title, Milford GAA woman Barrett went on to finish as top scorer in the Women’s National League for Peamount United for three successive seasons in the last decade, before embarking on a club career on the continent.

Abbie Larkin (Club: Shamrock Rovers, Age: 18, Caps: 6, Goals: 1, Debut v Russia 19/02/2022)

Pauw’s persistence with the rangy Ringsend star reflects what most of the player’s supporters have always appreciated – endless enthusiasm which needs to be balanced with a belief in her own ability. Her tale of two halves against Zambia was a perfect illustration of this fact.

Did you know? Back-to-back league champion with Shelbourne, she was Ireland’s second-youngest international debutante and youngest goal-scorer in World Cup qualification.

Kyra Carusa (Club: London City Lionesses, Age: 27, Caps: 11, Goals: 2, Debut v Montenegro 11/03/2020)

A case of see above; she has been the direct beneficiary of Pauw’s tactical adjustment; slotting into Payne’s position on the US tour to notable effect on the team’s cohesion and field position. San Diego-born, she arrived in London via France and Denmark.

Did you know? Granddaughter of Laoisman Tony Lucey and Corkonian Beryl, had to wait some time to make debut and then injuries intervened; she has only played one in three during Pauw’s reign.

Marissa Sheva (Club: Washington Spirit, Age: 26, Caps: 3, Goals: 0, Debut v China PR 22/02/2023)

Another of the late, late shows who forced their way into contention and elbowed out familiar stalwarts, albeit she had been tracking Vera Pauw’s Ireland for almost three years, Tyrone grandfather John McCaul firing the starter pistol to ensure she got her citizenship arranged.

Did you know?

As a student in her native Philadelphia, she became one of the greatest long-distance competitors in Pennbridge College’s illustrious history; she was also a dab hand at the middle distances too and still has a profile on the World Athletics site.

ON STANDBY

Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes FC)

Harriet Scott (Birmingham City)

Jamie Finn (Birmingham City)