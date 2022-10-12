The veterans, the stars and the youngsters – meet the Girls in Green who took Ireland to the World Cup

Ireland made history on Tuesday night, as a 1-0 playoff win over Scotland saw the team qualify for a first-ever Women’s World Cup.

Here we look at the heroes in green and the journeys they took to international stardom.

Courtney Brosnan

First recruited by the FAI in 2012 by the then U-17 manager Harry Kenny, she had a dalliance with the national team of her native USA before committing to the Republic, with a first senior call-up in 2018. After spells in France, she moved to England in 2019, joining West Ham before her 2021 move to current club Everton.

Asked to fill the void left by the immense presence of the long-serving Emma Byrne, New Jersey girl Brosnan, who qualified through her Kerry lineage, first competed with the likes of Marie Hourihan and Grace Maloney before establishing herself as No.1 under Pauw.

She recovered from a disaster in the Euro qualifier away to Ukraine in a pre-war Kyiv to make the shirt her own and silence the doubters and rack up the clean sheets.

She says: "I’ve family from Kerry and Roscommon. The history is so important to me, I know that me playing for Ireland means a lot to my dad and his side of the family. It’s really special to have that time.

Niamh Fahey

Celebrating her 35th birthday on Thursday, Fahey is the oldest player in the squad but the centurion showed no signs of aging in the current campaign. She made her senior debut back in 2007.

A brilliant Gaelic footballer, and winner of an All-Ireland title with Galway as a teenager in 2004, she could easily have been lost to the other code but a 2008 move away from Ireland, to Arsenal, set her on a course for a superb professional career with the Gunners, then Bordeaux, and Liverpool (since 2018).

The club recognised her talents by appointing her as captain in 2020 and she became an Ireland centurion earlier this year, only the fourth player in the Republic's history to reach the 100-cap mark.

She says: "People who had come before and myself have made important steps for progression of women’s football in Ireland. It came to a head outside Liberty Hall in 2017 but there were a lot of others steps before me. I can be proud of my journey if it doesn’t end up exactly where I want it to be, from how we’ve helped develop the women’s game."

Louise Quinn

Literally a child of an Ireland World Cup summer - she was born on the day Jack Charlton's side drew 0-0 with Egypt - the Wicklow native has been a stalwart for the Republic since her senior debut back in 2008, as a sub for fellow defender and long-time comrade Niamh Fahey.

One of the many players of that era unable to progress her career in Ireland, she moved abroad in 2013, playing in Sweden, England and Italy ahead of a 2021 move to Birmingham City.

As she and the team celebrate World Cup qualification, minds turn back to 13 months ago when Quinn's goal against Australia earned a win and ended a seven-game losing streak and with 14 goals from her senior career, her goals tally is impressive.

She says: "When I was only starting out even with the U-19 team, we used to get a per diem, you'd get €20 a day and €30 a day with the senior team. For me as a teenager, that was amazing, looking at it now [2021] it was nothing but even that was taken away for six/seven years. We sat on it for a while but we had to take matters into our own hands."

Diane Caldwell

The most-travelled member of the current squad, having played for clubs in (deep breath) Ireland, USA, Iceland, Norway, Germany, USA (again) and England, the defender is one of the more low-profile players in the squad but also so valuable, a Denis Irwin-type of player.

A senior Ireland debutant at 17, Dubliner Caldwell has had to battle with her clubs to get released for international duty and also had a falling-out with then-Ireland manager Noel King, and a recent spell at her beloved Manchester United did not last as long as she'd hoped, but as she closes in on the 100-cap mark, she's a cornerstone of the side.

She said: “It could have been more caps if it hadn’t been for Noel King. That’s life and you learn from it."

Jamie Finn

A recent video, issued by the FAI, on her return to her primary school showed the regard that Finn is held in back in her native Swords, and the great pity for the local game in Ireland is that Finn was one of the most recent losses to the UK in a brain drain that's deeply worrying - Shelbourne's loss is Birmingham City's gain.

A relative newcomer to the senior stage, making her senior debut at 21 while still a Shels player, Finn has blossomed as the campaign went on and the World Cup is a fitting stage for a player who clearly has the talent to play at a level higher than England's second tier.

She said: “I’ve been to Australia. I’ve family in Perth, my auntie and uncle and cousins. I visited them once when I was younger, years ago. So it would be nice to visit them for football. It was years ago."

Megan Campbell

Irealnd team-mates tend to tease Campbell over her accent which goes from her native Drogheda to a Scouse accent and a few diversions in between but there's no joking about her contribution to the side and her commitment.

Campbell has shown remarkable powers of recovery to come back from serious injury and play a role in this campaign (at one stage she was off the scene with Ireland, an enforced absence, for 17 months). And like Rory Delap, while her long throw-ins are an asset, this is no one-trick-pony.

There's a touch of glamour to the family - her grandfather, Eamonn, was in The Dubliners - but Megan (29) can now see her career move into a new level. She had spells in Ireland with the likes of Raheny United after her first steps locally in Drogheda, played in the US for a spell but enjoyed success at Manchester City before a 2021 move to current club Liverpool.

She said: "I think it [being forced into retirement due to injury] is something that is constantly going through my mind and if it wasn’t for Vera and the girls keeping me going and being at Liverpool, the manager and the staff have worked brilliantly with me and got me back to where I am today."

Aine O’Gorman

The only home-based player in the XI from Glasgow, O'Gorman will be 34 when the finals come around but no one deserves a place on the World Cup stage more. She came into the side in Glasgow for a first competitive start in a year, her experience and ability allowing her to fend off challenges to her spot from younger players and to consistently deliver for Pauw.

Apart from a spell with Doncaster Belles a decade ago, her entire career has been played in Ireland and the WNL will try and use the likes of O'Gorman as a poster girl for future stars, showing that you can live in Ireland and play for Ireland at the highest level.

Having led from the front in the 2017 strike threat against the FAI, a decision in 2018 to retire from international football was overturned in her own mind and now the Peamount United player has the World Cup to look forward to.

She said: "It’s probably my last crack of the whip to qualify for a major tournament, so I’m just doing everything I can in my day-to-day life to be ready to help the team as much as I can."

Lily Agg

While the likes of O'Gorman, Fahey and Quinn have been on the Ireland scene for over a decade, Agg is a newcomer, making her debut only this year.

She had been in the England set-up, playing for London City Lionesses, but as Pauw sought to exploit resources through the parentage rule, Agg's connection to her Cork-born grandmother allowed her get a passport and a place in the squad, and now a trip to the World Cup.

She began her senior career at Arsenal, at a time when Irish voices like Emma Byrne ran the show but had to work hard to carve out a career, mainly in England and with a brief spell in Germany.

She scored on her senior Ireland debut in June in a friendly and netted the key goal in a World Cup win over Finland, a major staging post on the road to 2023.

She said: "It took me a while to get my passport and get into the team. I felt it would take a lot longer to become a big part of this team but I’m so grateful to be here."

Denise O’Sullivan

This campaign has showcased the talents of the Cork native (Knocknaheeny) to a wider audience and she's now, quite rightly, seen as one of the finest midfielders in the world in the women's game and it's such a positive that she's already close to the 100-cap mark despite her youth (26).

It's also a pity that pretty early in her career, Ireland was too small for O'Sullivan, who played for Cork City and Peamount United but first made the switch abroad in 2013, playing in Scotland for three years before a move to the USA, where she lines out for North Carolina Courage.

She had an early taste of international success with the Irish team at the U17 World Cup in 2010 and was only 16 when making her senior debut.

She said: "I started playing with a boys team when I was eight but it was from much younger that I was out in the terrace playing street soccer with all the boys. I know I’m small but that’s where I got my aggressiveness from – ‘junkyard’ is the term some of the fans use at the Courage to describe me.

"The boys were always stronger, they were quicker, so you had no choice but to try to keep up by being physical."

Katie McCabe

The Euros last summer were all the poorer for the absence of one of the top names in the English club scene and the World Cup will be a fitting stage for the Arsenal star as she can finally join her stellar club-mates by dining at the top table in international football.

From Kilnamanagh, she played her early football on the northside with the likes of Raheny and Shelbourne, football a big deal in the family as brother Gary was a star for the likes of Shamrock Rovers.

After she joined Arsenal in 2015, and then proved herself with a loan spell in Scotland, the only way was up for Katie, and she has won league and cup honours with the Gunners. Off the field, she took a major step in 2019 by going public on her relationship with team-mate Ruesha Littlejohn and she's an icon for the LGBTQ community worldwide with her profile.

She said: "The women’s game is a very accepting community. You love who you love and you’re not really judged. It [same-sex marriage referendum] showed a lot of solidarity. It paved the way for the next generation to be who they want to be. People don’t have to go abroad to marry and that’s a brilliant thing. Maybe I could do that one day.”

Heather Payne

A Galway native flying the Connacht flag, Payne (22) had a tough job at times with Ireland, ploughing a lonely furrow up front without much sign of the ball for long spells but her workrate and commitment has never been questioned.

Her career has followed a typical path for Irish internationals: a start at home (senior football with Peamount United), a spell in England (Bristol City) and a move to the USA (Florida State Seminoles) where she's currently progressing with her degree.

The fact that her club play according to the US college calendar and are not tied to the standard FIFA calendar means that getting her released for international duty is not always easy, but when Ireland's call comes, she is there.

She said: "It hit us when we didn't qualify for the Euros, that was an absolute downer, it was hard watching it over the summer and not being there. Finland were there, you just think, we should have been there, that's where we knew we had to step on, it's harder to qualify for a World Cup but we are on the right path now, the whole nation is behind us, you can see all the little girls coming out to watch us, that's great."

Amber Barrett

In time, the gesture by Barrett to touch the black armband after scoring that goal against Scotland, in tribute to the lives lost in the Creeslough tragedy, will be one of those iconic moments along with that save from another Donegal native, Packie Bonner, in Genoa.

It's been a desperately sad week for the county and Barrett's career has had its challenges but her emergence from the small town of Milford to her current status as a key player in Germany's top flight and a national hero for Ireland is some tale.

Loreto Community School in Milford gave her an early stage and she worked her way into the Ireland underage set-up as one of the few Donegal players capped back then.

Barrett got her first senior call-up as a teenager while at Peamount United in 2017 under Colin Bell and scored a key goal against Slovakia, and though she feared that she'd suffer the same fate as longer-serving players and never qualify with Ireland, her goal got the team there.

Clubs will now be looking at her contract status in Germany in greater detail.

She said "There has been a sombreness about me the past few days. This result, this game, that goal, this award - I'm dedicating it to those 10 beautiful souls who unfortunately perished on Friday. For all their families, because I know they touched their lives. They certainly touched ours."