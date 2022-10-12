| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The veterans, the stars and the youngsters – meet the Girls in Green who took Ireland to the World Cup

Amber Barrett (left) and Courtney Brosnan were two standout performers for Ireland in the 1-0 win over Scotland. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Amber Barrett (left) and Courtney Brosnan were two standout performers for Ireland in the 1-0 win over Scotland. Image: Sportsfile.

Amber Barrett (left) and Courtney Brosnan were two standout performers for Ireland in the 1-0 win over Scotland. Image: Sportsfile.

Amber Barrett (left) and Courtney Brosnan were two standout performers for Ireland in the 1-0 win over Scotland. Image: Sportsfile.

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Ireland made history on Tuesday night, as a 1-0 playoff win over Scotland saw the team qualify for a first-ever Women’s World Cup.

Here we look at the heroes in green and the journeys they took to international stardom.

Most Watched

Privacy