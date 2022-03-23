INSTEAD of a coronation we now have a competition.

What was meant to be a one-horse race to host Euro 2028, leading to an unopposed bid from a UK/Ireland joint effort, now has two other contenders, as before the 5.0pm deadline, Russia and Turkey had both submitted their interest to UEFA.

Their entry into the race makes things a bit more complicated and the hosting of Euro 2028 is now not the formality promised, after leaks originally suggested that the UK and Irish bid was the only show in town.

But there was no panic among the football associations from ‘these islands’ at the sudden presence of competition.

There is a lengthy bidding process to go through between now and September 2023, when UEFA will decide on the hosts for the finals, but the outcome is already clear.

Barring a natural disaster of epic proportions, the UK/Ireland bid will win the right to host Euro 2028 and it will be back to a single host for 2032, with Italy given the prize.

Anything outside of that result is not expected.

Turkey’s re-entry into the race after it had been strongly suggested that the Turks, frustrated by repeated failures to land a major finals, would quit, is a surprise.

Their game-plan was confusing as a brief statement on the Turkish Football Association’s website simply said: “The Turkish Football Federation has made an official candidacy application to UEFA for the 2028 European Football Championship finals to be held in Turkey”.

That had no mention of a secondary bid, to host Euro 2032 if 2028 didn’t come their way, as it fell to UEFA to later confirm that the Turks were also bidding for both events.

Turkey’s main advantage is the fact that they would be first-time hosts, with some in UEFA uneasy about giving a chunk of games for Euro 2028 just seven years after London and Glasgow had hosted games at the Covid-delayed Euro 2020.

In a fair world, UEFA would decide that London had its turn, now it was Istanbul’s time.

But the UK/Ireland bid has so much more to offer UEFA for what it wants from finals, and the chaos in Wembley at the final of Euro 2020 is being put to one side. UEFA adopting the stance of a weak-willed parent hoping that the misbehaviour will just go away.

Turkey will go for Euro 2032 as a back-up if, as assumed, they miss out on 2028 but an Italian bid would blow anything Turkey have to offer out of the water.

Read More

Russia’s presence on the list of applicants is as bizarre as it is insulting.

Russia as a nation is a pariah due to the invasion of Ukraine, but Russian football is also linked with the national team booted out of the World Cup and banned from playing a proposed play-off semi-final against Poland.

That was due to take place in Moscow tomorrow.

Instead the Poles have been given a bye to the play-off final and the date is being used for a Scotland-Poland friendly which will raise funds for those suffering in Ukraine.

Russian football has an indelible connection to the Kremlin and the idea of Russia even being considered as a host venue for a tournament, where potentially 32 teams could be asked to travel to a country which waged war on a neighbour and also a fellow member of UEFA and FIFA, is preposterous and offensive.

The Russian FA were making a political point by applying to host the finals, clearly aware that they had zero chance of winning a vote but keen to make a point.

UEFA will host a workshop for the rival bids next month: as it stands, Russian FA officials could not even attend due a ban on air travel from Russia while sanctions would prevent them from getting into the room, if they did managed to get to UEFA’s Swiss HQ.

Russia will be a pariah in sporting terms for years to come and, having lost St Petersburg’s hosting rights for the Champions League, it will be a long time before UEFA are willing to give them a propaganda platform like a major finals.

So the Russia/Turkey bids are a complication for the UK and Ireland bid, but it will be a slight annoyance more than a real problem.

The five FAs now have a clear timetable of what to expect and the steps ahead: first that workshop on April 22, a preliminary bid dossier to be submitted by October, the final bid dossier to be sent to UEFA by April 2023 and UEFA’s decision in September 2023.

The UK/Ireland bid is not without its own issues but competition from Russia and Turkey are not among them.