The Stephen Kenny verdict: our seven experts on what's worked, what hasn't and whether he should get a new deal

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

After the latest international window where Stephen Kenny's future was a topic of discussion, we asked seven people deeply involved in Irish football to give their assessment on how the manager is doing.

Pat Fenlon (Kenny's former managerial rival, now General Manager of Linfield FC)

A - Are Ireland making progress under Kenny?

