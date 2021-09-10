The Stephen Kenny verdict: our seven experts on what's worked, what hasn't and whether he should get a new deal

After the latest international window where Stephen Kenny's future was a topic of discussion, we asked seven people deeply involved in Irish football to give their assessment on how the manager is doing.

Pat Fenlon (Kenny's former managerial rival, now General Manager of Linfield FC)

A - Are Ireland making progress under Kenny?

I don't know. It's hard to say you are making progress when you've won one in 15. There are signs that the football is improving but it's difficult to say you are making progress based on results. To say it's progress is pushing it.

B - Is his approach getting the best out of the players at his disposal?

In some cases yes and in other cases no. Rather than try to force a system on players, you build a system on the type of players you have, and that's more important at international level as you can't really change the players available to you as you can at club level. So with some of the players Kenny is getting the best out of them but not so much with others, their style doesn't suit the way he wants to play.

C - What does he need to do in the final three qualifiers to prove he should be in charge for the Euro 2024 campaign?

Results are what matters now. I feel Stephen should get the opportunity to continue in the job but the only way to do that is by winning football matches, that's the bottom line. What annoys me is hearing Ireland have played well when the team have not won, and that has to stop. People know what they see in front of them, they can see that certain things are improving, but we're not winning games, we're not even dominating games, so that has to stop, he needs to go and win games as that talk is wearing thin.

D - Should the FAI come out and back him for the 2024 campaign?

It depends on what his initial conversation with the FAI was. Was it to try and qualify for Qatar 2022, or was it to just improve the team and build for 2024? If that brief from the FAI was about possible World Cup qualification then he shouldn't keep his job, if it was long term then they should back him. My fear is, what else is out there, what else will we do as a national team if they get rid of him this year? Does someone else come in and start off all over again?

We won't get a high-profile manager as the finances in the FAI don't allow for that. But if we don't win any of the last three qualifiers, it's going to be very, very hard for the FAI to back him. If they get points in those games it will make the FAI's decision easier.

Vincent Butler (schoolboy football, Belvedere FC)



A - Are Ireland making progress under Kenny?

In one sense, yes. If you look back at previous managerial teams, they never really used young players and at least under Stephen Kenny, progress is being made there with young players getting capped who wouldn't have had a chance under other managers. Those players are getting more knowledge of the game, what it takes to be international players, if they're not given a chance we'll never know and if we're in a period where we're not going to qualify, instead of using players in their 30s, it's better to give younger ones an opportunity. That is progress.

B - Is his approach getting the best out of the players at his disposal?

He is throwing them in at the deep end, some are doing well, others are depending on how they get on at their clubs. He is helping some players and I feel he's forcing them to think about what they need to do to improve at this level. Until they get out and play they can't understand what the level is like at senior international level.

C - What does he need to do in the final three qualifiers to prove he should be in charge for the Euro 2024 campaign?

He needs wins or at least positive results against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. The Portugal game at home will be very tough, given how strong they are now and they are going for top spot in the group. He needs results from the other two games, not just good performances but good results. He can't abandon the players who have maybe not done as well as they could, he has to try and persevere with them but he also needs to build a winning team and if that means leaving players out, then he has to consider it.

D - Should the FAI come out and back him for the 2024 campaign?

Being realistic they will wait and see. If the results in the last three qualifiers are poor, especially with two of the games against countries who are traditionally weaker than us, he could be in trouble. I can't see the FAI getting rid of him now and getting in a man for the last four qualifiers to build for next year. Stephen has been honest with how he's run the team and he's stuck to his principles. If he can't get results from the last three games in the group then the FAI won't commit themselves either way, they won't commit until they see results come his way.

Keith Treacy (ex-international & Premier League player)

A - Are Ireland making progress under Kenny?

They take steps forward and then steps backwards, like playing well away to Serbia and playing badly at home to Luxembourg, or Portugal away and then Azerbaijan at home. Azerbaijan were the better side for large parts of the game and getting a 1-1 draw there flattered us, we were flattered even more with the Serbia draw. And Serbia are not the world-beaters they were made out to be. They are making progress but it's very slow, and that's not Stephen Kenny's fault, what he's trying to do is right but there is a shocking lack of talent, especially in terms of creative play and breaking teams down.

B - Is his approach getting the best out of the players at his disposal?

He's not getting the most out of the players he has but some of them are not footballers. Shane Duffy is our best player, not because of the football he plays but because he's a threat in the opposition's box. Trying to play football with the crop he has is naive. Then again, going long ball would be naive as well, as the reason Mick McCarthy didn't last with the FAI was because of the style he played. Kenny would be naive to just play long balls, the Irish fans want to see the team play football but the talent we have is not there.

C - What does he need to do in the final three qualifiers to prove he should be in charge for the Euro 2024 campaign?

The Portugal game at home looks after itself, they are miles ahead of us and they could come to Dublin and win 4-0. It's Azerbaijan and Luxembourg that are the key games, we really need to win them. I know we lack talent but you can't drop your standards from playing well in Portugal to being off against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. We can't drop the 10% that we have seen in terms of levels dropping, you get exposed badly when you drop standards like Ireland have done against the so-called lesser nations, so we need to play above ourselves in the other two games, and go and win them.

D - Should the FAI come out and back him for the 2024 campaign?

I don't see anyone else who would be willing to take the job, with the squad that we have now, or see anyone who could do better and I feel they should stick with him, there are years of hurt ahead and to me, Kenny is the right man in a transition stage. But it would be naive for the FAI to come out now and back him. I think the public would swallow a beating by Portugal, but if we've lost in Azerbaijan then it's a different scenario. There are only three games left in the group, the FAI should wait and if they then see progress, then they should back him but if not, they have a decision to make.

Andy McNulty (Manager of TEK United, Leinster Senior League, and ex-Bohemians goalkeeper

A - Are Ireland making progress under Kenny?

It depends what your definition of progress is. Are we developing for the future? Then absolutely but the results need to start coming at some stage. The experience that these young lads are getting right now is invaluable but we need to start picking up more points along the way. We’ve seen glimpses of it in games but not consistently enough for me.

B - Is his approach getting the best out of the players at his disposal?

I believe so, yes. I think we need to stick with it. Without being disrespectful to the group of players, we don’t have the quality we once had and we are hoping they can adapt to this new style of way in an Ireland shirt.

C - What does he need to do in the final three qualifiers to prove he should be in charge for the Euro 2024 campaign?

I think we need to show more quality on the ball, keep more possession and create more attacking threats from a route other than the old-school lump it into the box. If we do that and don’t score the chances then that’s a different story but we need to start producing higher-quality attacking play.

D - Should the FAI come out and back him for the 2024 campaign?

Personally, I want him to do well but I still have my doubts about whether he is the right man to lead us into the 2024 European Championships campaign. I think the best thing to do is let him take the final three group games and then make the decision closer to the end of it.

Gary Dicker (Brighton & Hove Albion U23 player/coach, ex-Brighton and Kilmarnock midfielder)

A - Are Ireland making progress under Kenny?

I think we’ve made progress in terms of our style of play and trying to be more of a possession-based team. On top of that, the emergence of some of the younger players has been brilliant. Results wise, we haven’t and I really think it needs to be a balance of the two at senior level.

B - Is his approach getting the best out of the players at his disposal?

For the players available to him, I think it is. You have a lot of players who have worked under Kenny before and know his style. Players are more used to different styles and formations nowadays. When you look at the senior players like Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty and Shane Duffy, playing a possession based style won’t be something new to them from their experience at club level.

C - What does he need to do in the final three qualifiers to prove he should be in charge for the Euro 2024 campaign?

You don’t want to be labelled as a nice team who plays the right way but doesn’t win. So I think a minimum of six points from the next three games is realistic. Clean sheets give you a chance to win games when you aren’t scoring freely so that’s an area they’ll want to improve in as well. But I don’t think his future will depend on the next three games.

D - Should the FAI come out and back him for the 2024 campaign?

I’m sure they’ve had discussions already about the next campaign with a plan in place. You’re always planning ahead in this game and if you don’t then you’ll be left behind. There has been enough talk about it already, I think it’s best for them not to comment and let the manager get on with his job. For me he deserves the chance to lead them for the 2024 campaign.

Kevin McHugh (Finn Harps Academy Director, ex-Finn Harps and Derry striker)

A - Are Ireland making progress under Kenny?

Absolutely. Stephen has had to deal with more unforeseen issues than any other manager that has gone before him. We have a long-term plan at last and he was tasked to go in and change our style and blood players in. He has done this in spite of the off-field issues and it takes bravery to hand out so many debuts at the cost of results. Now we have some new exciting players and experienced players buying into it.

B - Is his approach getting the best out of the players at his disposal?

Yes. He has a mostly young and technical squad of players to choose from. You can see it in the body language of these players, they are enjoying expressing themselves and going toe to toe in a football sense with these nations. Also, these players have top coaches at their clubs and in youth international squads who all have a modern approach to the game now and it makes sense for Stephen to play to their strengths

C - What does he need to do in the final three qualifiers to prove he should be in charge for the Euro 2024 campaign?

He needs to add to the positive performances from the past week. Yes, goals have been a problem, but once the top end of the pitch starts clicking, I have no doubt we can be a match for any team and the results will come.

D - Should the FAI come out and back him for the 2024 campaign?

Yes. If a player like Matt Doherty, who is not afraid to speak his mind, backs Stephen and his approach then I am sure it’s only a matter of time before this is confirmed. I feel this is the first senior appointment that the FAI have made that matches their own system/style/ethos that they endorse on their coaching courses and have in place for their U15, U16, U17, U19 and U21s international squads. It makes so much sense that the team at the top of the tree adopts a similar approach

Brian Gartland (Dundalk defender, member of Kenny's 2016 Europa League squad)

A - Are Ireland making progress under Kenny?

I think so. I understand there is a section that judge Ireland solely on results. Everyone knows they need to improve there and I think they will. However I think we had a much deeper problem with fundamentals. We had a team with no identity, belief or courage to play with the ball and one that people found it hard to get behind. We can see those traits emerging. We had fans that didn't enjoy watching the team for years and, whatever your view, I think we can say this camp provided entertainment. Tuesday was as loud as I heard the Aviva in a long time.

B - Is his approach getting the best out of the players at his disposal?

I am a big fan of 4-3-3 but was of the opinion before Stephen came in that some of our players were made for three at the back. Anthony Barry is a shrewd appointment with his experience of formations. As we have very good wing backs and lack out and out attacking wingers, I can see the motivation for it. It gets our top quality players on the pitch. Our attacking third is obviously where we are struggling but we don't have the experience up there we did in the past.

C - What does he need to do in the final three qualifiers to prove he should be in charge for the Euro 2024 campaign?

I think he will end up staying on. The FAI know the project at hand. He does need points on the board and improvement in the final third should see that. Over the last week there were a lot of quality crosses into very dangerous areas - but certain areas weren't always attacked. It will help when there's more understanding and cohesion between our strikers. Having played under Stephen, he will be pushing this.

D - Should the FAI come out and back him for the 2024 campaign?

From a football point of view, they don't need to come out right now and do it but if they are on the same wavelength and same plan and forward thinking then why not do it and show unity? Players have already come out and said they believe in what Stephen is doing and what they are trying to do and it's showing a different Ireland.

Either way, Stephen won't let any of that affect him or distort him from his objective. If the FAI can't already see that we have stars for the next 10 or 15 years emerging because of Stephen, then we have bigger problems than the same old ones in Abbotstown.