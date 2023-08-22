The Spanish ‘ego’: Unwanted kisses, crotch-grabbing and allegations of using federation money to pay for orgies

Luis Rubiales has a history of courting controversy in Spain

Even before Luis Rubiales had planted a kiss on Jenni Hermoso’s lips after Spain’s World Cup celebration, other officials in the stadium were so struck by his behaviour that they were sending around videos. One, confidentially sent to The Independent, shows the president of the Spanish football federation appearing to grab his crotch in triumph. The gesture, which goes back to Ancient Rome, is generally taken to mean “I’m the man”.