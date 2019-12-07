The solicitor's letters, the phone calls and the derision - How John Delaney's FAI shut questioning down

This is no longer a controversy about the country's football family. It is much bigger than that, because when the dust settles and the finger-pointing stops, the harsh reality is that there will be a massive trust issue in Irish sport. And we should remember too that the football family is not entirely blameless here. John Delaney was their man and they idolised him.

Every now and again someone from within football would shout enough is enough and seek answers to questions. But they would be dealt with swiftly. Think of Packie Bonner, Eoin Hand, Brian Kerr, John Byrne, Stephen McGuinness and what they, and others like them, could offer Irish football. But they were banished because they did not worship at the altar as others did. They asked questions; they were concerned for football . . . and they were expendable.

Every now and again a journalist would try to chip away at the Mount Rushmore that was the FAI's finances because many fine journalists knew that something was amiss. All was not as it seemed. They had a strong sense that this organisation was a busted flush, that the numbers simply didn't add up. But a chief executive, chief financial officers, company secretaries, an internal audit and risk committee, board members, external auditors, and Sport Ireland, all said the numbers did add up. And if all else failed, there was always a solicitor's letter to warn you off. Or even a phone call from the man himself.

Dion Fanning, formerly of this newspaper, Paul Rowan of The Sunday Times, Paul Lennon of The Star, Paul Hyland of The Herald, Philip Quinn of the Irish Daily Mail, and others, chipped away at this story for years. They were threatened with legal action, derided as outliers and ridiculed as one-trick ponies, but they kept digging. I first started looking into FAI finances as far back as 2010 — and yes, I received solicitors' letters and phone calls, and I was derided as "a Gah man".

My last phone call was exactly 12 months ago after we published an article by Tommy Conlon which was extremely critical of Delaney's tenure as CEO.

Tommy pointed out that in 2006, the GAA's turnover was around €30m, and by 2017 it was over €65m; in 2007 the IRFU's turnover was €48m, but by 2017 it was €85m; and it 2007, the FAI's turnover was €45m, up to €49m in 2017. "In other words," Tommy wrote, "the IRFU and GAA have raced ahead of the FAI in terms of financial performance over the last decade. And yet the CEO of the worst-performing organisation is paying himself by far the most money." He also wrote about Delaney's public profile, the FAI's struggles with its debt and his public love affair with Emma English.

Delaney was extremely annoyed by the piece and demanded an apology when he phoned. He said his family had been very upset with its contents. In a rare insight to his more ruthless side, he questioned Tommy's fitness for the job as a columnist, saying his piece lacked humanity, empathy and accuracy. The Sunday Independent stood over the piece and the decision to publish it.

Those words — humanity, empathy and accuracy — ring very hollow this weekend.

In July 2013, a week before the Association's AGM, we published a story with the headline 'Department 'feels a little in the dark' about FAI's debt'. The story, which I wrote, began: "There is growing concern in the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport over the state of the FAI's finances."

The story referenced a "well-placed source" saying the department was keen to know more about the true state of the FAI's finances. "The source added that the department does not know if there are serious issues, 'but we would like to know'."

Two weeks later, the editor of the Sunday Independent received a letter from Patrick M Goodwin & Co Solicitors, acting on behalf of the FAI, demanding a full retraction and apology and payment of compensation. The story, said Mr Goodwin, was "entirely untrue, without foundation and defamatory", adding that it had been "very damaging to our client".

The Sunday Independent stood over the story and the solicitor's letter was never acted upon. At the end of 2012, the FAI's debt stood at €63m. This level of debt had indeed caused a level of concern in the department and elsewhere.

Now, over seven years later, comes the shocking revelation that the FAI's debts stand at around €55m. Far from clearing its debt by next year, as had been famously promised, the FAI has in fact barely chipped away at it over that time — and that benefiting from a debt reduction and restructuring. The fact that this enormous debt has apparently been festering away unbeknownst to a lot of people who should have known about it — up to and including Sport Ireland and the department — is now a huge worry for Irish sport's credibility.

Journalists and some brave souls in Irish football continued to ask questions until finally Mark Tighe of The Sunday Times published a story last March that Delaney had loaned the FAI €100,000 in 2017. The loan had been subsequently paid back, but the transaction was not recorded in the accounts for that year. Tighe's story started a ripple in the pond, and in the wake of further startling revelations around how the FAI was operating, Delaney departed the Association in September. He received a pay-off of €462,000.

Friday's confirmation that the FAI's debt has spiralled out of control was described as "rock bottom" but we can't even be sure that is truly the case. With several forensic reports outstanding, and an investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) still ongoing, the fear must be that there could yet be more revelations to come around the mismanagement of the FAI's finances. It is not beyond the bounds of possibility that the debt could rise further.

In the meantime, the ramifications of this scandal will be far-reaching in Irish sport. There are questions for Sport Ireland, especially around the level of oversight of an organisation that was widely held to be 'cash-strapped'. Every year the FAI came to Sport Ireland looking for cash up front on its annual grant payments and questions were asked at board level, but nothing ever stood.

Sport Ireland will argue that it is not set up to be a watchdog. Audits carried out by it on the FAI in the past did not raise any flags. These audits were restricted to verifying that money given by the State to the FAI was spent as it was intended. "If external auditors sign off on a set of accounts, there's not much we can do," said a source close to Sport Ireland this weekend.

But sport will now be under greater scrutiny than ever before. It may be that a watchdog is now required for this sector as there is in other sectors. The majority of our sporting organisations are excellently run and extremely conscientious around transparency and financial probity, but the fact remains that this great little country of ours has now produced two enormous sporting scandals — the FAI and the Olympic Council of Ireland — and in the great tradition of our great scandals (think of the banks) it is the small man and woman on the street who suffers the most.

Irish football — and Irish sport — will suffer the most. That is John Delaney's legacy now. As ever in this country, it wasn't that no one shouted stop, it's that in this country, the house almost always wins.

