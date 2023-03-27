| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The shorts came down over my knees so I had to roll them up a bit’ – The Irish teens thrown in at deep end

Ireland's John Giles, Steve Heighway and Liam Brady (on his senior international debut) at Dalymount Park in 1974. Expand

Close

Ireland's John Giles, Steve Heighway and Liam Brady (on his senior international debut) at Dalymount Park in 1974.

Ireland's John Giles, Steve Heighway and Liam Brady (on his senior international debut) at Dalymount Park in 1974.

Ireland's John Giles, Steve Heighway and Liam Brady (on his senior international debut) at Dalymount Park in 1974.

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Evan Ferguson (18) is expected to make his competitive senior international debut against France. How have other Irish players, trusted with a competitive game in their teens, coped through the years?

John Giles

Competitive debut, aged 18, H v Sweden, November 1958 (won 3-2)

Most Watched

Privacy