Richie Sadlier says Ireland are showing the 'same concerns' as they have throughout Martin O'Neill's time in charge after their 2-0 loss to France in Paris tonight.

'The same frustrations are there' - Richie Sadlier disappointed with Ireland approach to French friendly

Two first-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir brought the home side to a well-deserved victory over Ireland on a wet night in the Stade de France.

France were dominant early on, registering over 80% possession and keeping Ireland firmly rooted in their own half as Les Blues warmed up for this summer's World Cup. Ireland improved in a goalless second-half, seeing more of the ball and changing their approach, taking more risks when in possession.

Former Irish international Sadlier was critical of Martin O'Neill's approach, however, saying Ireland are showing the same weaknesses they have shown throughout his tenure. "The same frustrations are there," Sadlier said on RTÉ's coverage of the game.

"It's the same concern again from this Irish team. A lot of the talk is are we going to produce a goalscorer since Robbie's left? We could produce a goalscorer, but in this team it doesn't look like he's going to be given much chances. "We can't create opportunities that much, we don't keep the ball and we're very loose in possession.

"What are the movements, the coordinated movements they practice in training? Because it's very difficult to see it in match situations."

