The rise of Troy Parrott: How a talented street footballer has the world at his feet

But while the impressive building, which backed onto the street on completion, was the last of the 'Great Houses' to be built in 18th Century Ireland, it wouldn't escape the decline imposed on Dublin by the 1801 Act of Union which implemented direct rule from Westminster.

The 19th century saw what had been grand Georgian dwellings converted to tenements as the middle-class residents moved towards the suburbs, with the area's proximity to Dublin's famous Monto red-light district changing its profile further. And although the street would be name-checked in works such as James Joyce's Dubliners, its decline continued in the 20th century.

The monument to locals lost to heroin addiction at the junction with Sean McDermott Street provides a sharp juxtaposition to the occasional dealer visibly peddling 'benzos and zimmos' at the crossroads. And the impact of the Hutch/Kinahan feud has hit the area hard, with a number of the connected murders committed in the immediate vicinity.

Attempts at regeneration have failed; successive governments have failed the area too. Yet despite all this, the area boasts a deep sense of community and a proud sporting and cultural history.

Love/Hate alumni Laurence Kinlan and Barry Keoghan are from the surrounding area. World champion boxer Kellie Harrington comes from the adjacent Portland Row, as does ex-Ireland star Wes Hoolahan. And as Keoghan's star keeps rising in Hollywood, another inner-city jewel already carries the future hopes of the national football team on his young shoulders.

On Thursday night against New Zealand, Troy Parrott, at 17 years and 248 days, became Ireland's youngest debutant since Robbie Keane in 1998. The middle child of five, Parrott began life in the nearby Mary's Mansions flats before moving to Buckingham Street as a child.

Given the rate of his development, it's hard to believe that less than a year and a half ago, the young striker was still on the books of Fairview's Belvedere FC in the Dublin and District Schoolboy League. But it's clear from talking to those who have guided him on his path so far that taking such leaps is not something that phases him.

"We are all very proud of him," beamed his mum, Jennifer, as she readied the family to head across the city into Dublin 4 for the biggest night of her son's career so far. "I can't explain the feeling I have in the bottom of my stomach. It's mixed emotions, sometimes I feel it's too good to be true. But the whole lot of us, his brothers and sisters, are all so proud."

Her pride extends to her community, and to those who help provide a different pathway than the area's reputation can be unfairly burdened with.

"The clubs in the area do so much. You have to have your child involved in something around here to keep them occupied. And to keep their minds occupied.

"I had Troy in the Belvedere Youth Club, with Stella Maris before Belvedere and other clubs. That's what kept him focused. He was always interested in football. It was partly from just hanging around with other kids in the area and kicking a ball around in the flats.

"At around five or six he started playing with Sheriff, then Stella. Harry Mangan works in the Belvedere Youth Club now and was a big part in bringing him to matches if I couldn't when he was younger. They have a big hall he could kick the ball around in.

"He just loved all sports. In O'Connell's school, he was playing GAA, he was doing cross-country, he was just into every sport. He was always coming home with medals for something!"

Another guiding influence and neighbour from nearby Croke Villas was Austin Skelly. A former League of Ireland player, who had spells in the noughties with Dundalk and Longford Town amongst others, Skelly spent 12 years coaching at Belvedere before a recent move to the Trinity Sports Academy. He and Darragh O'Reilly were the coaching team entrusted with the player's development from when he first joined the club.

Troy Parrott with his former Belvedere manager Austin Skelly after the teenager's debut for Ireland

"I played with Belvo, my brother played with Belvo and then my son was playing, which is how I got involved with the academy," says Skelly. "We had really good players and Troy was just one of them. But he was a street footballer, he had something you could see straight away.

"He was banging in the goals for Stella and you're always looking for a striker. It was only five-a-side and seven-a-side back then as they were only kids but you could see his skills. His talent and his attitude stood out. He just loved playing football. From minute one he just wanted to play football.

"We had him from under 9. I remember the first time he came along and he was a big lad for his age and like myself being from the area, he was used to playing with older kids on the street. We were only setting up and he turned around and said to me, 'Is this the right age? They're all like kids'. So that's what he was like physically and playing ball he was a good bit ahead at the very start.

"He was infectious, the lads in the dressing room respected him. He was really talented but really grounded. It was like an arrogance he had on the pitch but not off it. Lads looked up to him. He made lads improve around him but it was vice versa as well.

"I had played football and had opportunities from it and that's why we're in it, to make these kids better and help them on their way. Over the years it was one of those situations where all the clubs were after him but between his family, his mum and myself and Darragh as coaches, we kind of helped him along the way.

"There's not much for the kids. In my opinion, football's a way out. There's not many opportunities or options around the area. I know Wes (Hoolahan) well, he was a year younger than me at Belvo and it was the same thing. As kids, we'd play football down in Fairview Park and I'm sure Troy was the same.

"If someone's interested in football, Belvedere are a big part of it because they're so close. That's all we had and all we knew. Obviously, when they get older, there's stuff you try and protect them from. All the stuff around in the past couple of years.

DDSL captain Troy Parrot with the cup after defeating Galway in a penalty shootout in the SFAI Kennedy Cup Final

"You realise when you get older that you could have gone down a different road. There's plenty of players and plenty of kids that took another road. But plenty of others that didn't.

"There are many factors but in Troy's case, one thing I've learned is he had that attitude and desire to be a footballer more than anything. Obviously, there were situations where others weren't doing the right things but he had the right attitude of listening to his family and to people that were around him.

"Even where I'm from in Croke Villas, there were five lads in the same block of flats who had opportunities to do something in football across the water. It's a football-based area. There's Belvo, Home Farm are close. That's why many people have come through."

One of the striking things about Parrott and one of the reasons fans are so excited by him has been his ability to seemingly step up to whatever level he's picked at.

First-team chances may have been limited at Spurs but appearances in the pre-season Audi Cup against Juventus, Manchester United, followed by a cameo where he rattled the post against Real Madrid, gave notice of a special talent.

As Skelly recollected, it was a trip for a tournament in Germany with Belvedere where that ability first caught attention.

"We went over to a tournament in Germany at under 12s. One of the players' mothers was from Poland and she was football-mad. She emailed this elite tournament in Germany and we ended up getting invited. We played against Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Stuttgart, Hertha Berlin. Elite teams.

17 June 2016; DDSL captain Troy Parrot celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against Galway in a penalty shootout AET in the SFAI Kennedy Cup Final at University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

"That was the first look at Troy against that level. We got them over for a week and were teaching all the kids how to look after yourselves when you're away. Going to bed early, looking after yourselves with fluids, etc.

"He tore the tournament to shreds, he was unbelievable. I'm not joking, the things he was doing. After the tournament ended, myself and Darragh were talking and we couldn't believe what we were seeing. He was the best player in the tournament by a mile.

"He adapts, he has everything. He can fight, he can play any type of role. We had him in the Macron Cup in Galway and it's different, you're battling against country teams. And then he goes away to Germany and football-wise, he was two steps ahead of everyone tactically. He just went up another two or three gears. We had German coaches raving about him.

"I've played myself and seen players but I've never seen anything like him in my life. Tony Lynch is a coach at Belvo who's there over 30 years and he'll tell you he's never seen anything like it.

"It doesn't matter who he's playing against. Some of the things he was doing on the pitch, you can still see when he's playing for Spurs and Ireland now. He has top coaches at Spurs but it's off-the-cuff stuff, it's stuff you can't teach. That's raw talent. It's a pleasure to sit here having coached him and have the memories."

The ease with which he adapted to the under 21s at international level also underlined his talent, with a debut goal versus Armenia backed up by a brace four days later against Sweden. And this at a time when most players would only be stepping up to the under 19 grade.

According to Jennifer, her son is simply happy to pull on the green shirt, whatever the level.

"I find that whatever team he gets involved in, regardless of what age group it is, he's happy to get called up to. He went into the 21s and was happy to be there and gave it his all," she explained. "Every year, from the 15s to the 16s and on, he always gives it 100 per cent. And that's how he's got to where he is now."

Her pride is tempered with the fact that her son has flown the coop at an age when most children might be doing their transition year.

Having only signed professional forms on his 17th birthday last February, he remains in the digs that Spurs have provided for him and has settled in remarkably well for such a young player. And like most Irish mammies, as far as she's concerned the longer he's in digs, the better.

Ireland international and former Belvedere FC player Wes Hoolahan alongside Troy Parrott, both of whom grew up in the north inner city

"I've told him to stay in the digs until he's about 30! And you can print that!" she laughed. "He's settled in brilliant over there with the family he's staying with. I go over as much as I can and we're always invited to dinner or barbecues in the summer. They're a lovely family. They're a bit like us so it's a home from home for him.

"I do miss him terrible but he's only a phone call away and an hour on the plane. I like getting him home as much as I can. We just go for family meals or I make a Sunday dinner. Just to give him stuff that he misses.

"When we do get him home I treat him no differently. He's still just Troy to me. He'll just come in and lie on the couch or watch the telly with the family."

Since Robbie Keane vacated the striker's role with Ireland, the national side have struggled badly for goals in his absence.

It's worth remembering that Keane himself was only 23 days younger than Parrott when he made his bow in the Czech Republic 21 years ago. It took the teenager five appearances before he broke his duck with a double against Malta that November, and while it will be next summer before Parrott has any chance of beating that record, it's a challenge he'll relish, according to his former coach.

In fact, following in those footsteps was the carrot used by his mentors to keep the young player on the straight and narrow when other teenage temptations came into view.

"We had 18 kids in the squad," said Skelly. "Myself, Darragh and Tony tried to man-manage them and help them and give them the right advice. Obviously, kids might misbehave at home or do something minor or not be doing great in school.

"There were certain things we'd have sat down with his mother to help him with improving in school. Little things we'd do with most of the kids and their parents.

"Something had cropped up with Troy and after a training session, we were dropping him home. It was just after Robbie Keane had retired and Darragh sat him down in the back of the car on Buckingham Street and asked him, 'Why can't you be the next Robbie Keane?'

"And he basically laughed, but we went into detail. 'Why not? You have this opportunity. You know how good you are and how good you can be. You know Robbie Keane is retiring. Why can't you take over his mantle? Why can't you be the record goalscorer?'

"This is going back over two years before he signed or anything like that and it'll stick in my mind for a long time. It feels like he's done it overnight now. I could tell stories like this for hours but the main reason he's where he's at is all down to him."

Sunday Indo Sport