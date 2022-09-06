| 17.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The result was all important but Ireland must improve for World Cup playoff journey

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Vera Pauw's side picked up a vital win on the road to the World Cup

Denise O'Sullivan celebrates after the win over Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Denise O'Sullivan celebrates after the win over Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Denise O'Sullivan celebrates after the win over Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Denise O'Sullivan celebrates after the win over Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

GIOVANNI Trapattoni would have approved.

An Irish team with back to back wins in the World Cup qualifiers, and successive clean sheets, with a pathway now towards the finals tournament, where late form in the group removed some of the jagged rocks from their path.

Most Watched

Privacy