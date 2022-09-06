GIOVANNI Trapattoni would have approved.

An Irish team with back to back wins in the World Cup qualifiers, and successive clean sheets, with a pathway now towards the finals tournament, where late form in the group removed some of the jagged rocks from their path.

The road to the finals is still paved with danger, but Irish feet will take a shorter, smoother route, thanks to a well-earned bye of the first round of the playoffs.

Trapattoni, who possibly loved a clean sheet more than his own children, would also have shrugged off any criticism that comes the way of a winning team, just as Vera Pauw will do in the days, these enjoyable days, between the positive end to the group stage and Friday's draw for the playoffs.

This 1-0 win in Slovakia was not a great game or a great performance. Pauw's experience in the game, her consummate honesty and her innate Dutchness will make her very aware of that.

Twice in the space of a week, the Republic have faced a side with a weak-looking goalkeeper but let both of those keepers see out the game in comfort, not drenched in sweat or shrouded in worry but pleased to have been beaten 'only' once.

Ireland's only goal in Slovakia did come from a fine attacking move, engineered by the brilliance of the sublime Jess Ziu and finished off by the calmness of Denise O'Sullivan with ingenuity of Heather Payne also in play, but that goal aside, Ireland were more of a threat from set plays than from open play, with Megan Campbell's force from a throw-in potentially as much of a feature of conversation than Rory Delap's prowess from the same scenario, back when Trapattoni reigned and Stoke City were a force.

So not great stuff, but there was greatness attached to the day, due to the importance of the three points. In the last two games, Ireland could have, and should have, played better, should have scored more than two scrappy goals and yet finished out with two wins, the record in the last three competitive games is: three wins, 11 goals scored, none conceded.

Getting to the playoffs is the groundwork, and full credit to Pauw, her staff and her players for delivering. Ireland breezed into a second place finish in the group, leaving the Finns and the Slovakians in their wake. Now, in the time ahead of the playoffs, Pauw needs to dig a bit deeper and find a way to bring this Irish side on more, coax out the attacking verve which is there but is, on the basis of the last two games, being kept hidden.

She admitted after what she called an "ugly" game that her side had not played to their potential, that the final coat of paint didn't matter in the end as the team won, but playoff opponents will have more skill, more nous and more to play for than pallid Finnish and Slovakian sides.

There are signs there and while this team has often had the stalwarts like McCabe, O'Sullivan, Connolly and Campbell as the stand-out players, this win in Slovakia saw a girl just out of her teens, Jess Ziu, embrace the challenge and meld it with her immense talent. She was brave in possession, insightful in her passing and with a comrade like Heather Payne willing to run a marathon over 90 minutes if needed, she had an outlet, and it's fitting that it was Ziu who started the move for the winning goal.

At a time in Irish life when names like Adeleke, Olatunde, Ogbene, Bazunu and Omobamidele stress the contribution that the African-Irish community are making to Irish life, a small cohort of people called Ziu, Ferizaj and Zefi are all making a bold and brilliant statement about what the Albanian-Irish have to offer this country.

Graft was key where craft was hard to find, and it has to be admitted that both Finland and Slovakia made it tough for Ireland to play, just as Trapattoni's teams strangled and frustrated opponents. Players like Ziu - only 20, with less than a dozen caps - are embarking on great careers, and if the creativity she and others offer can be taken to a higher plane, where dogged, battling teams like Slovakia are put to the sword with ease, not slain with a 1-0 margin, then the chances of his side going to the finals will be greater.

Pauw likes the 'Tigers' label attached to this team, aware she has fighters who find a way to survive in a jungle, but now the playoffs are in view, brain and brawn can blend into something memorable.