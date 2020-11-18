The problems with playing out from the back and big beasts await in World Cup draw

After Ireland's 0-0 draw with Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League, John Brennan has three talking points as Ireland's campaign draws to a close.

Playing out from the back not working

Thirty years ago, Ireland’s football team could have played the ball out from the back. We had class acts like Paul McGrath and Mark Lawrenson to do it, and other class acts in Liam Brady and Ronnie Whelan to receive the ball. But back then the boss, and he was the boss, wanted the ball whacked forward. We don’t have those players now and playing the ball out from the back is just not on. Three times in this game, Bulgaria had a chance to score from stray Irish passes in front of our penalty area. Imagine what will happen next year when we run into Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Timo Werner (Germany) or Harry Kane (England) in World Cup qualification. Dear God it will be carnage.

World Cup qualification campaign looms

Stephen Kenny now faces into four and a half months of feverish study of DVD’s of whatever teams Ireland are paired with in the World Cup qualifying draw in Amsterdam on December 7. He won’t see his players again in all that time and then, in one eight-day span at the end of March he could have three of the ten World Cup matches being played in a seven-day period. So much depends on having all his players fit for that week. Yet surely what Stephen wants from Santa most of all is that all those Irish players who cannot get regular football at their clubs would begin to see some action. Or if they can’t get playing time, get a move in January to a club where they can.

Ireland's large coaching staff

This Irish team is not struggling for a lack of resources. During their pre-game warm-up, there were 12, yes 12, figures clad in in blue FAI tracksuits working with the players. These did not include the absent goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly nor the manager himself who was wearing a nicely tailored suit despite the freezing conditions in D4. Four of these lads were working, two by two, with the starting team and the bench who prepared separately. By contrast to all this frenzied activity, the Bulgarians at the other end of the pitch had one man doing the entire warm-up. The gap in resources wasn’t evident in the action on the pitch.

Online Editors