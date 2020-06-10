'The preparation will be meticulous' - Ruaidhri Higgins on Stephen Kenny, his Ireland role and leaving Dundalk

Ruaidhri Higgins didn't get the chance to say his goodbyes properly at Dundalk before joining Stephen Kenny's Ireland set-up

A weekly Microsoft Teams meeting with the rest of the staff has functioned as the bizarre introduction to Ruaidhri Higgins' new job.

He didn't get a chance to say a proper goodbye to his old colleagues either.

But Ireland's new chief scout and opposition analyst is thrilled by the opportunity to work at international level, even if he's currently negotiating the calm before the storm.

Dundalk were left reeling by Stephen Kenny's approach for their assistant manager. Higgins played for Kenny with Derry and Dundalk, and was then brought onto the coaching staff at Oriel Park before the Dubliner moved onto his national service.

The promotion to the senior job gave him more scope to recruit his own men and the strength of the relationship between the duo meant the approach for a reunion didn't exactly stun the 35-year-old.

However, the timing was a shock with the Covid-19 crisis bringing forward Kenny's plans.

Higgins was a guest on the new LOI Weekly Podcast and explained how Kenny has given the new backroom team work to do at the start of each week through the lockdown.

Yet as the person who will be tasked with crafting scouting reports on future opponents, Higgins knows that the real meat of his job will be when fixtures start coming thick and fast later this year.

"I had an unbelievable time at Dundalk but the opportunities to work in international football for your country doesn't come along too often. It was impossible to turn down," said Higgins.

"We're having regular Microsoft Teams meeting, and we go into great detail on what we're talking about. The preparation will be meticulous.

"Stephen always has a small staff, everyone has their own individual roles and he puts unbelievable trust in people. From my small dealings, I'm excited by the team we've put in place," continued Higgins, who will work alongside Keith Andrews, Damien Duff and Alan Kelly.

"We've had a lot of time at the moment so we can all analyse Finland and Bulgaria and the other teams we could play this year.

"What's going to be hugely important is if there's very little time between matches, like from a Friday to a Monday, and the staff won't have as much time to prepare in that period. That window will be crucial. When there's very little time in between, they are going to rely on the information I bring."

The Limavady man left home for Coventry at 14 but he sensed early in his career that he was never going to reach the top as a player because of a lack of athleticism.

He was regarded as an intelligent operator who compensated for his weaknesses by his ability to read the game and former Derry team-mates remember how Kenny and Higgins always connected on a slightly different level.

"I've always had a relationship with Stephen where he would bounce things off me," said Higgins, "He felt we probably saw the game through the same eyes.

"He gave me belief I could have a career in the game, moving on past the playing side. He gives his staff confidence as well, not just the players.

"I remember going to games with Stephen and I'd say 'will we sit together' and he'd say 'No, you sit over there, and I'll sit here' because you can influence each other by sitting together. He's big on that. His view would be, 'I trust your eyes, come back and give me the information I need.'

"From early on in my career, I felt I might have a bit more to offer when I stopped playing. I remember the coaches at Coventry telling me at 17 to 18 to go and get my coaching badges. Maybe that was their way of telling me I wasn't good enough to play at the top level in England!"

Higgins admits he is stepping into a completely different environment, yet shrugged off the suggestion that he might feel he has something to prove to players who were capable of operating in superior company on the pitch.

"A lot of the top managers in the world at the present were never high level footballers," he asserted. "I'm not a player any more.

"I've complete belief in my ability and the biggest confidence booster for me is that Stephen has come and brought me into the set-up. I hope that, in time, the players and staff see the value I bring but it's enough for me that Stephen asked. It's a real pride and a privilege."

