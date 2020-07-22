'The people, the craic… Ireland was great fit for Granddad'

Brothers Sean Dempsey (left), 13, and Daniel O'Neill, 17, from Glasnevin, play football in front of a new mural of the late Jack Charlton, by artist Niall O'Lochlainn, at Dalymount Park home of Bohemian FC in Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The grandchildren of World Cup winner Jack Charlton have paid tribute to "a proud Englishman, a proud northerner and a proud honorary Irishman" at his funeral service.

The eulogy to the football great came at a private family service which followed remarkable scenes in his home town of Ashington, Northumberland, where thousands lined the streets to pay respect to "Wor Jack".

The former mining community was where he and his brother Bobby honed their skills years before they lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966, and where they spent many hours in the back lane behind Beatrice Street.

Sadly, the family said Bobby was not well enough to attend the service at Newcastle Crematorium.

Charlton's coffin was draped with scarves from England, Ireland, Leeds and Newcastle United.

In their tribute, grandchildren Emma, Kate and Tom Wilkinson said: "The footballer, the friend, the family man we all knew was forged in Ashington - during a happy childhood with the parents and three brothers he always loved dearly.

"As they whiled away hours kicking a ball around Hirst Park, Granddad could never have imagined how remarkable his life would go on to be."

His grandchildren said: "Ireland was a great fit for Granddad, the people, the 'craic', the salmon fishing, the Guinness - and a bit of football thrown in.

"We've been overwhelmed with kind messages from Ireland - one that really stuck out said Granddad 'did the near-impossible and transcended politics - some called him the English Irishman, but why reference the divides and mountains he so affably rose above? Simply, he was both a man and the man'."

They added: "His achievements in England and Ireland brought him great recognition, but he always had his feet firmly on the ground - in fact he found fame endearingly novel and he would have been really chuffed with all the nice things people have been saying about him in the past week or so."

Irish Independent