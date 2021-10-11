One wonders what celebration Callum Robinson may have in mind for his next goal-scoring gesture, presuming the revivified hitman deigns not to leave another two-year gap between international strikes?

The proverbial ear-plugging number seemed to go down well last weekend, even if it mystifyingly seemed to be an unsubtle rebuttal to everyone who had an opinion on vaccination, as opposed to only those who disagreed with his opinion; not that he had an opinion himself, of course.

Yes, it was indeed a confusing end to a dizzying week for those who find it so difficult to keep their feet running around in circles upon football’s moral maze.

From blister-inducing hand-wringing about the latest murderous state’s intervention into the morality-free zone that is the Premier League, to Robinson’s utterly personal statement, suddenly seized upon as an overtly political statement, the turnstiles to football’s sanctimonious sanctum were certainly clicking.

And they will do so aplenty on Tuesday evening too, as the FAI grandly declared on Monday evening that all but a few hundred tickets have been sold for a friendly encounter against that most friendly of nations, Qatar.

Qatar may not boast the footballing pedigree of their hosts but there is one compelling difference between the two sides for, unlike Stephen Kenny’s Ireland, the Middle East nation will be playing at the next World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Portugal in action during the international friendly against Qatar at Estadio Algarve in Loule, Portugal. Photo: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Portugal in action during the international friendly against Qatar at Estadio Algarve in Loule, Portugal. Photo: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

And yet, as football’s flighty moral guardians continue to flit from one cause celebre to another, the decade-long tale of venal corruption and egregious shadowy dealing of Qatar’s hosting, that once aroused such monstrous anger, has subsided into a mere shoulder-shrugging apathy.

A file image of the construction site of the Lusail stadium for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

A file image of the construction site of the Lusail stadium for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach





That the visit of a country which can theoretically compel homosexuals to death does not even arouse a peep of condemnation seems both jarring and not at all surprising.

The indifference might seem understandable were one to simply dismiss sports fans as supinely susceptible to all forms of sportswashing but, considering the Irish female team have a proud, openly gay captain, currently in a relationship with an international team-mate, ignorance is clearly not bliss.

And, let us be clear, a pathological revulsion of homosexuality is arguably the least repugnant feature of a Qatar nation, whose heartfelt gesture in the realm of Pay TV allowed the journalist-carving Saudis get their bloodied mitts on Newcastle United.

For even if so many have chosen to forget precisely how much Qatar paid to ensure that they earned the right to host next year’s World Cup, it should always be remembered how much it has cost in terms of human life for them to stage their illusory homage to decency.

The unfolding human rights tragedy has, sadly, deeply worsened since the streets of Doha were thronged in celebration when the sordid marriage of FIFA and this pariah state was consummated in 2010.

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that since Qatar were awarded the World Cup in circumstances so controversial than even Sepp Blatter resiled from the decision – one also supported by the FAI – 6,500 migrant workers have lost their lives.

Not all have died directly in the course of stadia construction – indeed the Qatari government claim merely 37 have succumbed in this scenario, 34 of them non work-related.

But, in an absolute monarchy which allows legal persecution of homosexuals, extreme suppression of religions other than Islam and a despicable track record in human trafficking for labour and of women for commercial sexual exploitation, scepticism is natural; those who have investigated the matter believe that these numbers are far higher.

For every stadium built, it is estimated 100 workers will have died on direct or ancillary projects.

And yet the Irish nation will not today, nor indeed tomorrow, ‘talk to Joe’ about this issue with the same indignant ire as was aroused when the innocent Robinson was so bold as to honestly answer a question about whether or not he stuck a needle in his arm.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar in 2022.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar in 2022.





When we asked the FAI last summer whether the Republic of Ireland, like perhaps Germany, Norway or Holland, might deign to signal their discomfort with Qatar’s despicable human rights record, as recorded so dutifully by Amnesty, their response was predictably lily-livered, cleaving to the “non-political” as a familiar get-out clause.

Even if politics is not within his remit – aside from the fact that a 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg demonstrated his ongoing struggles with his football responsibilities – at least Stephen Kenny attempted to prick a nation’s moral conscience.

“I’m all about freedom of speech, any individual has the right to express their opinion I have no problem with that,” he said.

“There is a clear issue with human rights in the building of stadiums in Qatar … It’s not acceptable for so many people to lose their lives.

“The disparity of wealth between rich and poor, to have people living in conditions of squalor and have people dying in those conditions is not acceptable.”

Sadly, there were no Irish supporters to echo Kenny’s distaste in Debrecen but perhaps on Tuesday night, in their thousands, a message may be sent that just because a nation fresh from rubbing Cristiano Ronaldo’s gilded shoulders may be fulfilling a fixture here, it doesn’t mean they are welcome.

Best not to hold your breath on that one.

And as for a novel goal celebration from Robinson or one of his pals, putting a finger to the lips might seem apt for the night that’s in it.