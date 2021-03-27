| 9.1°C Dublin

The man with a vision for the future is stuck in the horror of the present

Daniel McDonnell

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is pictured during the World Cup 2022 qualifying defeat to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin Expand

As the minutes ticked by at the Aviva, with the anxious tone of the voices increasingly reflecting the urgency of the situation facing Ireland, the feeling that this evening might leave a positive legacy gradually began to evaporate.

The goal that delivered victory for the guests merely accelerated the sense of foreboding about what was unfolding.

Luxembourg is the stick to beat Stephen Kenny with now, a result that leaves a stench which Ireland bosses find hard to shake off.

