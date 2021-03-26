independent

The Luxembourg ‘embarrassment’ that sparked a war of words between Jack Charlton and Ireland fans 

Jack Charlton came in for plenty of criticism after Ireland laboured to beat Luxembourg in 1987. Photo: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

There was nothing grand about Ireland the last time they faced the Grand Duchy, an early lesson for Jack Charlton in the art of achieving qualification. How you may be able to vanquish a lion, but it’s a minnow that can attack and leave you close to death.

On the road to the finals of Euro ’88, the hard work was done with the win away to Scotland, the draw away to Belgium and a win at home to a tough Bulgarian side, that Charlton outfit capable of dealing with big names.

But it was in games at home and away to then-minnows Luxembourg where the road to Euro ’88 almost ground to a halt, one game an “embarrassment” in the words of the then Ireland captain, with an Irish display called “abysmal with sledgehammer tactics” by the Evening Herald: a lesson Stephen Kenny and his staff will be aware of as they prepare for a game at home to Luxembourg, a match the Republic are expected to win but where points will have to be earned, not just handed over.

