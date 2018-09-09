Brian Kerr claims there needs to be 'radical' change right through Irish football as he launched a scathing criticism of a system that he says is failing to develop players.

Brian Kerr claims there needs to be 'radical' change right through Irish football as he launched a scathing criticism of a system that he says is failing to develop players.

'The leadership is a shambles' - Brian Kerr calls for 'radical' changes throughout Irish football after Welsh drubbing

Ireland slipped to a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to Wales in their opening UEFA Nations League qualifier in Cardiff on Thursday.

It has been a challenging week for Martin O'Neill with issues surrounding a number of his English-born players, Cardiff's Harry Arter declining a call-up to the latest round of international fixtures and West Ham's Declan Rice asking for more time to consider his international future.

Ireland's dismal performance in Wales, off the back of their 5-1 World Cup qualifying loss to Denmark in their last competitive game, has lead to calls for extensive change at the top of Irish football.

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr says that while there are issues throughout the system, change first needs to come from the top.

"We've no leadership at the top of it, the leadership is a shambles," Kerr told Virgin Media Sport.

"We've had the same leadership for the about twenty years now. Many of them are far too old for the modern game to understand it, yet they're directing operations.

"Right through the system, I think the system is failing us, we're not producing players, it needs radical action.

"We've a manager, an assistant manager and a gang of fellas around him, Steve Guppy, Steve Walford, I don't really know what they're all doing that's having an impact.

"Martin has said it's not part of his job to ensure we've players going through, I would dispute that. It's part of his job to be part of the whole structure, and the mentality of the players.

"We haven't seen Wales losing any players to England, we've seen them gaining players, we saw a player who was part of the destroying of us the other night in (Ethan) Ampadu, who could have played for us.

"But there was never any doubt, because he's in the Welsh system from early on, and there never seemed to be any doubt about him.

"There are lots of other players like that, that they have got a hold of early, and they've liked the system, and there's progression.

"What's really happening to make us a success and develop players for the future? It's not happening, we're picking fellas at 32 years of age to make their competitive debut."

Online Editors