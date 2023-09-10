‘The lads are still fully behind him, you can see that in the performance’ – Jason Knight backs under-fire Stephen Kenny

Ireland's journey to Euro 2024 has run out of road as a 2-1 loss at home to the Netherlands has ended any chance of getting to Germany through the normal qualification route as clouds gather over manager Stephen Kenny.

And defeat for Poland in their qualifier against Albania will make it even harder now for the Republic to sneak a place in the playoffs via the Nations League, on a night when Greece boosted their own qualification hopes with a 5-0 thrashing of Gibraltar.

Ireland and Holland each scored a first half penalty but a goal early in the second half from Wout Weghorst got Holland the win they need to cement a top-two finish in a group which France are almost certain to win.

Pressure will come on Kenny ahead of the October double header against Greece and Gibraltar and while Jason Knight said the players backed the manager, the FAI board now have a call to make on Kenny's future.

"We are here to get results, but we have come out of the wrong side of a one-goal defeat," Knight told RTE after the game.

"The manager, the staff have been great to me, I owe him a lot, the lads are still fully behind him, you can see that in the performance,

"Qualifying will be hard now, we are depending on other results.

"The disappointing thing is that we played well for large parts but we are here to get results and we didn't do that so we are massively disappointed.

"We had chances and could have scored that second, killer goal, it was a good performance but a poor result," Knight added.